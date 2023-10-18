The Gambling Commission consultation is closing - what happens next?

The Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks closes on Wednesday, but that is far from being the end of the story. Here is what we can expect over the coming months . . .

What happens after the closure of the consultation?

The commission will collate and consider the responses to the consultation before making a response, probably in the new year. The regulator will decide what changes to make to its licence conditions and codes of practice (LCCP). In the interim the gambling industry is working with the commission on the detail of frictionless checks. There will not need to be any changes made to legislation for financial risk checks to be introduced.

How does the promised trial of 'frictionless' checks affect the process?

Any changes to the LCCP might have to be made 'inactive' while the pilot of a new system of frictionless checks is developed, tested then evaluated. As yet the technology for such checks does not exist and its development is not something that can happen overnight – it is likely to take some time. It is said to be a very complicated process due to the involvement of credit reference agencies and banks.

Once the trial is complete, what happens then?

Assuming frictionless checks are possible, there will have to be a further wait for implementation to ensure all operators have adjusted their technology to introduce the new system.

How long could the process take before any system of checks is in force?

How long is a piece of string? Ministers have said they want the proposals contained in the white paper in force by next summer. However, that looks very optimistic. There is an onus on the government, Gambling Commission and industry to get this right and that date looks likely to slip.

What happens in the interim?

Operators brought in their own checks in anticipation of the government's gambling review white paper given the regulatory pressure they are under, although the commission has always denied mandating them. Those checks are likely to continue, with financial consequences for British racing, unless somebody intervenes.

Both the government and the Gambling Commission have come under pressure from British racing's leaders in recent days, with Martin Cruddace and Nevin Truesdale, the respective chief executives of Arena Racing Company and the Jockey Club, outlining the financial implications and the Right to Bet survey illustrating regular bettors' opposition to the proposals.

The sport will be hoping that ministers intervene or the commission changes its position of its own accord due to that pressure.

