Owners' chief warns of 'disastrous' consequences of affordability checks and urges petition sign-ups

Racehorse Owners Association president Charlie Parker has warned of the potentially "disastrous" consequences of affordability checks for British racing and called on the industry to sign the petition backed by the sport calling for the government to scrap the plans for their introduction.

He also dismissed claims made by Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes last week about racing's position on problem gambling, saying that the sport instead wanted a "sensible approach" to the issue.

Parker was speaking at the organisation's 79th annual meeting at Kempton Park on Wednesday. He told attendees that it was "ridiculous" that some bettors might have to prove they could afford their hobby at losses of as little as £1.37 per day.

Parker added: "Many of those already impacted have understandably refused to share that private information and are considering either moving to unregulated black market betting sites or stopping betting altogether. A proportion of these people are racehorse owners too, for whom having a flutter on their own horse is an integral part of the ownership experience.

"Needless to say, this could have disastrous consequences for horseracing, both through a significant risk that Horserace Betting Levy will fall dramatically, as people bet elsewhere, and some owners decide that part of the fun of racing is taken away."

Last week Rhodes gave a speech to a gathering of gambling industry executives and claimed racing was calling for "unlimited and, quite literally, unchecked gambling losses" on the sport.

Parker said: "This is simply not true. What we do want is a sensible approach to a pastime that millions enjoy with no negative consequences at all, clear segregation of our betting product from online slots for example and a joined-up approach to support the very small proportion of the population, roughly 0.3 per cent, who are impacted by gambling.

"On that basis, I would ask you all to sign horseracing’s petition, urging the government to abandon the planned implementation of affordability checks."

A number of meetings have been taking place in recent days between ministers and representatives of racing, the betting industry and Gambling Commission about the checks, while ministers are set to answer a question about support for the horseracing sector in the House of Commons on Thursday morning.

A meeting also took place between racing representatives and the Betting and Gaming Council about levy reform on Wednesday, although Parker described progress on reaching agreement on the subject as "slow".

"We have been hoping for a combined approach from the racing industry and the bookmakers which would carry significant weight, with a large increase in the level of funds flowing into the sport being the ultimate goal," Parker said, adding: "Let’s hope a deal can be reached between us and the government rubber stamp it."

Parker also warned the sport has been too slow in promoting Premier racing, the headline change in next year's fixture list.

Charlie Parker: "I would ask you all to sign horseracing’s petition"

He said: "Anyone who is a racehorse owner is an optimist, as we know that our outgoings will almost inevitably exceed our income, but from where I am standing, even as one of those optimists, progress on the promotional side of Premier racing has been slow.

"The new era needs a proper plan for identifying what the new racing product looks like, how it will be promoted and who it is being targeted at. It is all well and good having made progress on the fixture list, but a great deal of work and inspiration is needed before the opportunity can be seized."

Parker also said it was vital that racing lower down the pyramid was given its own promotional support and funding.

He added: "Simply moving existing limited resources from one race type to another will not achieve anywhere near what is needed.

"Funding pressure at the core level could severely undermine the whole of racing’s ecosystem, leading to a fall in owners, horses in training, levy income and fan engagement. I urge the strategy teams not to lose sight of what keeps racing ticking over."

Punters and the racing industry are being called on to sign a petition calling on the government to stop the implementation of affordability checks. You can sign the petition here .

Read these next:

Gambling Commission resorts to straw man arguments as it tries to stifle debate on affordability checks

Cheltenham to urge thousands of racegoers at November meeting to sign the petition against affordability checks

'It could be catastrophic for the sport' - punters and racing urged to sign petition against affordability checks

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

