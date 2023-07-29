No BHA support for 'blanket' affordability measures as checks should reflect interdependency of racing and betting

The BHA has warned against "blanket measures" under consideration as the first consultations get under way into a variety of proposals contained in the UK government's white paper on gambling legislation.

And the Horseracing Bettors Forum – the independent body set up with the help of the BHA to give a voice to those who bet on racing – has urged punters "both large and small" to engage fully in the process, laying particular emphasis on the Gambling Commission's consultation on controversial affordability checks.

On Thursday, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Gambling Commission announced the first three consultations into the proposals put forward in the white paper, a document which the government has pledged to make the basis of legislation to reform the 2005 Gambling Act by next summer.

The white paper called for initial background checks if a punter suffers net losses of £125 a month or £500 a year, with more intrusive financial risk assessments made at a higher level of loss, namely £1,000 in 24 hours or £2,000 in 90 days. But the Gambling Commission's consultation contains details of more regular checks once that second threshold has been crossed, as well as the prospect of account winnings from as recently as seven days previously to be discounted from calculations.

A BHA spokesperson said: "The BHA has engaged extensively with UK government ministers and officials, as well as the Gambling Commission, and will continue to do so throughout the consultation process. In our engagement to date, we have set out the unique relationship between racing and betting, while seeking to reduce the risk of damaging, unintended consequences for bettors and the industry.

"While we recognise the risks associated with gambling related harm, we believe that any new regulations should be fit for the digital age and reflect the interdependency of racing and betting. We therefore do not support blanket measures on affordability and believe that if measures are to be introduced, they should be proportionately targeted at the individual and reflect their specific circumstances, so that the millions who safely enjoy betting on horseracing are not adversely impacted."

The HBF remains opposed to the introduction of affordability checks, while chair Sean Trivass said punters' views had not been sought. He said: "We're going to put forward our view to the Gambling Commission's request for consultation and encourage all punters big and small to make sure they have their say.

"We remain on call should either the Gambling Commission or any select committee decide to ascertain the view of the very customers who will be most affected by the white paper.

"As things stand, sadly, punters' voices have yet to be seriously heard. They have all these meetings in which they bring in bookmakers, the BGC [the Betting and Gaming Council] and MPs but they've never once asked for the opinion of punters that we know of."

Trivass added: "We were anti affordability checks in the first place and that remains our view, although we're pragmatic enough to realise they're coming in, like it or not. If we can't stop them, we have to make sure they are managed carefully. We'd like to be in discussions with the Gambling Commission and others to make sure they work properly and to the benefit of all punters.

"That includes problem gamblers, as well as those who can afford to lose, but don't want credit checks going through their bank accounts unless there are guarantees in place that this will not show up with any credit agency should people be looking for something like a mortgage or loan in the future. Financial checks should be soft and in the background only, that is the one thing we would reluctantly accept."

The Racing Post wants to hear from you. What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour? It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details

