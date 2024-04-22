New levy deal would allow more balanced racing programme says trainers' chief as talks resume
Securing a new levy deal would give British racing vital extra funding and the ability to be more dynamic with its racing programme, National Trainers Federation (NTF) president Nick Alexander said on Monday.
Talks resumed on Monday between racing and bookmaker representatives in an attempt to reach a voluntary agreement on changes to the levy, although time is running out before ministers must update parliament on the progress of the negotiation.
The levy, British racing’s central funding system, was last reformed in 2017, with the government at the time pledging to carry out a review of the levy rate within seven years. That review was launched by the government when it published its gambling review white paper last April to ensure the sport's finances did not suffer from its proposals for affordability checks on punters.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 April 2024inGambling review
Last updated 18:00, 22 April 2024
- Rishi Sunak 'aware of the issues' after MPs voice affordability concerns to prime minister
- Government says it has been 'listening carefully' during development of interim solution to affordability checks
- Anti-money laundering comes into focus with announcement on interim code for affordability checks expected soon
- Gambling Commission 'working really hard' - but racing still waits for results of affordability checks consultation
- Revealed: the real cost of the huge fall in racing betting turnover
- Rishi Sunak 'aware of the issues' after MPs voice affordability concerns to prime minister
- Government says it has been 'listening carefully' during development of interim solution to affordability checks
- Anti-money laundering comes into focus with announcement on interim code for affordability checks expected soon
- Gambling Commission 'working really hard' - but racing still waits for results of affordability checks consultation
- Revealed: the real cost of the huge fall in racing betting turnover