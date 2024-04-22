Racing Post logo
New levy deal would allow more balanced racing programme says trainers' chief as talks resume

A more dynamic racing programme could be created if the levy grew, according to trainer Nick Alexander
A more dynamic racing programme could be created if the levy grew, according to trainer Nick AlexanderCredit: Edward Whitaker

Securing a new levy deal would give British racing vital extra funding and the ability to be more dynamic with its racing programme, National Trainers Federation (NTF) president Nick Alexander said on Monday.

Talks resumed on Monday between racing and bookmaker representatives in an attempt to reach a voluntary agreement on changes to the levy, although time is running out before ministers must update parliament on the progress of the negotiation.

The levy, British racing’s central funding system, was last reformed in 2017, with the government at the time pledging to carry out a review of the levy rate within seven years. That review was launched by the government when it published its gambling review white paper last April to ensure the sport's finances did not suffer from its proposals for affordability checks on punters.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 22 April 2024inGambling review

Last updated 18:00, 22 April 2024

