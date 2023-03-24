HBF's affordability concerns as punters top up after Cheltenham in time for Aintree

The Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF) has warned that more punters could be impacted by intrusive affordability checks at Aintree next month following increased betting activity at the Cheltenham Festival.

There were concerns that requests for sensitive financial information such as bank statements and tax returns could deter many punters from betting during British racing's most high-profile week of the year.

HBF chair Sean Trivass said he was "pleasantly surprised" by how few of his members reported being impacted by checks around Cheltenham but said there could be a knock-on effect heading into Aintree and the core Flat season.

"We didn't see anywhere near as many complaints about restrictions or requests for proof of income as we expected to see during the Cheltenham Festival, which is encouraging news," Trivass said.

"Our major concern is people will have funded their accounts for the meeting and the alarm bells might start ringing when they top up their balance in future weeks and months, such as ahead of Aintree."

In a letter seen by the Racing Post, Stuart Andrew, the minister for sport, gambling and civil society, said any proposals included in the UK gambling review white paper will impact a "small minority of customers".

Stuart Andrew: white paper will impact only a "small minority of customers"

That was welcomed by the HBF, and Trivass added: "It's important measures are in place to protect problem gamblers, but we wholeheartedly agree the lower percentage of punters being affected, the better."

Among those to have already been impacted by affordability checks is Mark White, 53, whose account with one major bookmaker was closed after 14 years before the festival despite him providing financial information.

"You feel like a criminal with the way they word things," said White, director of a bricklaying company in Staffordshire. "I provided six months of statements from my business account and three months from my personal one. That's a lot of information but they still wanted to speak to me. I'm a director of my own company so was unable to provide a P60 or tax return. The only way I could do something is by speaking to my accountant, which then costs me.

"I had live bets at the festival and asked whether I could cash them out, but I had no response and they suspended my account. I tried to get it resolved before Cheltenham so I knew where I stood. It left a bad taste in my mouth."

