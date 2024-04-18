Rishi Sunak 'aware of the issues' after MPs voice affordability concerns to prime minister

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has met with MPs to listen to concerns about the potential impact of the government's proposals for affordability checks.

Sunak had a short meeting with Conservative politicians Laurence Robertson, Guy Opperman and Ben Wallace.

British racing has raised major concerns over the proposals set out in the government's gambling white paper in April last year, arguing that they could cost the sport £250 million in revenues over the next five years.

The issue was the subject of a parliamentary debate in February after a petition launched on behalf of the sport by Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale received more than 100,000 signatures.

After that debate Robertson said he planned to request a meeting with Sunak to help protect horseracing from any unintended consequences arising from checks on punters.

That meeting took place on Wednesday, after which Robertson said of the prime minister: "He listened very politely and said he will look into the details. He took it very seriously.

"We made a strong pitch on the basis that we don't feel affordability and financial risk checks will help people with problems with gambling but they do put racing and betting at some considerable risk. We made those points very clearly. We have to try to find another scheme to help.

"We didn't get chance to go into all the details but what I will do is follow that up with a letter. We have taken it to the top, he's now aware of the issues. We've named a number of other MPs who couldn't go but are interested in the subject and we will go from there."

British racing's leaders, bettors and bookmakers are still waiting for a number of announcements regarding the controversial checks, including the Gambling Commission's response to the consultation it ran on the issue, the details of the pilot of the promised 'frictionless' checks, and an interim code to deal with the ad hoc, intrusive checks introduced while the wait for clarity has continued.

Gambling minister Stuart Andrew is due to give an update on the progress of levy reform talks next week Credit: Edward Whitaker

Racing and betting are also approaching the eleventh hour to come up with a deal on levy reform, with gambling minister Stuart Andrew due to make a statement on progress on Wednesday.

A number of meetings between racing, the Betting and Gaming Council and ministers have been taking place this week on the subject.

The government's gambling review was discussed during questions to ministers from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, but only in relation to the proposed statutory levy on operators to pay for research, education and treatment of problem gambling.

Labour MP Liz Twist asked what the timetable was for the response to the consultation on that levy, adding: "It has been months since the consultation closed, with no response, and about ten other consultations relating to the white paper are also awaiting a response. Is the minister trying to kick change into the long grass, and if not, will he please confirm when the responses will be published?"

Andrew said he rejected that accusation, adding: "There are 62 proposals in the white paper, half of which will be finalised as a result of the consultation or are complete. A further three consultations have ended, and we are now analysing those.

"The [problem gambling] levy is a priority, because we want the funds to be directed where they are needed most, on the basis of evidence, and we are working at pace to ensure that happens."

Read these next:

Government says it has been 'listening carefully' during development of interim solution to affordability checks

‘We're making a mistake, we must start again’ - MPs round on affordability checks in key debate

British racing set for £250m hit over five years because of affordability checks, warn leading industry figures

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.