Government set to publish long-delayed proposals for gambling reform

The government's plans to update gambling laws to make them "fit for the digital age" are finally set to be revealed on Thursday.

Ministers are set to publish the long-awaited gambling review white paper containing proposals to strengthen regulation of online gambling operators, as well as relaxing some of the rules for bricks-and-mortar premises like bingo halls and casinos.

The government's package is expected to include plans for what have been described as "frictionless" checks to ensure that higher-spending punters can afford their level of losses.

Such a measure would be lighter touch than those being demanded by some campaigners, who have called for enhanced checks to be made at as low a level as a monthly loss of £100.

Following pressure from the Gambling Commission, operators have been employing more intrusive interventions for some punters, requiring them to provide personal financial information such as bank statements, checks that British horseracing has warned are already costing the sport tens of millions of pounds in lost revenues.

The government is also expected to bring forward its review of the levy, British racing's central funding system, which is scheduled to take place by next year.

The gambling industry is set to face the prospect of a statutory levy to pay for an extension of problem gambling treatment services.

Other measures expected to appear among the proposals include a cut in the maximum stakes for online slot games to mirror those found in land-based gambling, although the upper limit of the potential £2 to £15 range is higher than had originally been thought.

The Gambling Commission is set to be given greater powers to tackle the black market, while a separate ombudsman will be created to deal with consumer redress.

Campaigners for reform have called for a ban on gambling advertising and sponsorship in sport but they are likely to be disappointed.

The Premier League has recently announced the introduction of a voluntary ban on gambling sponsorship on the front of matchday shirts, but a blanket ban is not expected to figure.

The government launched its gambling review in December 2020 with a call for evidence which resulted in 16,000 responses.

However, the subsequent white paper has been the subject of continued delays caused by a succession of ministerial changes at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The white paper is not expected to be followed by a new gambling bill, with measures set to be introduced through secondary legislation and changes to the Gambling Commission's licence conditions and codes of practice following consultations.

The Gambling Related Harm All Party Parliamentary Group tweeted that it welcomed the publication of the white paper, but added: "It's vital that DCMS gets on with implementing the proposals rather than continuing to consult, especially when lives are at stake."

