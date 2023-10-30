'Affordability checks will be frictionless', prime minister Rishi Sunak promises in letter to racecourse

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has reassured British racing affordability checks will be frictionless as the sport anxiously awaits the outcome of the Gambling Commission's white paper consultation.

In a letter to Catterick racecourse, situated in his Richmond constituency, the prime minister reiterated that the checks "will be frictionless" and stressed the importance of the sport to the British people and to the UK economy. MPs spoke out against proposed affordability checks in a Westminster Hall debate last week, a fortnight after the closing of the Gambling Commission's consultation period.

In the letter, which was sent in August, Sunak wrote: "Firstly, I of course recognise the unique contribution that horseracing makes to the UK's economy, the jobs it creates and the pleasure that it gives so many others in this country and what the racing industry adds to our area.

"As I understand it, ministers and officials have held regular meetings with both the British Horseracing Authority and the Horserace Betting Levy Board, and a number of issues have recently been raised with me recently.

"As you know, having worked closely with the Gambling Commission, the Government has announced in the Gambling White Paper new obligations on operators to conduct checks to understand if a customer's gambling is likely to be unaffordable or harmful."

Among the potential measures that were set out within the Gambling Commission consultation was the requirement for 'financial risk checks', as affordability checks have been termed, if a bettor loses £1,000 within 24 hours or £2,000 over a rolling 90-day period.

"I do appreciate the concerns of some over the impact of the Gambling Commission's consultation, specifically in regard to financial risk and player protection details," Sunak added.

"The proposals focused on more prescriptive requirements for operators to identify and intervene with the highest spending minority of customers who may be at particular risk of harm. Enhanced checks should be narrowly targeted. The checks will also be frictionless for customers, and based on data sharing."

Keith Johnson: "I made the point you don't want to become the prime minister who kills 400 years of horseracing" Credit: David Carr

Sunak's constituent and on-course bookmaker for almost 50 years Keith Johnson warned the prime minister of the financial damage the checks would have on the sport in a discussion last week. Johnson met his local MP at a nearby event and was encouraged by a near ten-minute conversation.

He said: "I made the point you don't want to become the prime minister who kills 400 years of horseracing and he said absolutely not. I genuinely felt he didn't want to be involved with something that would bring racing's demise. It requires the attention of other MPs to put pressure on. I do think if it was on his shoulders he'd think positively for racing.

"We briefly touched on affordability and it's quite obvious he's been kept in the loop by racecourses. He'd also spoken to some racehorse trainers so he's aware of the issues. He is generally pro-racing."

The Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks closed this month with a final verdict expected in the new year.

