A royal presence

Wise Eagle "should get a lovely tow into the race" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Ebor is not all about the might of Aidan O'Brien, Willie Mullins, William Haggas and Henry de Bromhead.

Wise Eagle , a winner in 12 of his 35 races, attempts to defy a career-high mark and give his small stable a lucrative success in this £500,000 handicap.

The star of Adam Nicol’s 13-strong yard, Wise Eagle contested the Group 1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year after finishing second to Coltrane in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes.

He has taken his trainer and owners, The Seahouses Syndicate, on a memorable journey, and it could get even better on the Knavesmire.

"Wise Eagle is in great nick and he ran arguably the best race of his career last time when third in a York Group 3," Nicol said.

"Unfortunately, the handicapper stuck him up 4lb, but you can’t have everything. I can still recall him upsides Coltrane on the bridle turning in at Ascot in the Sagaro Stakes last year.

"He’s a very good horse, and I think he’ll go well in the Ebor. They’ll go quick, and he should get a lovely tow into the race."



Wise Eagle is a general 40-1 to complete a fairytale success.