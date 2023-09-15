'Jockeys felt it was soft, tacky and quite tiring ground' - marginal improvement in Doncaster going for day two

There has been a slight improvement in the going description for day two of Doncaster's St Leger meeting but the ground is expected to remain on the soft side.

Soft is the going on the round course and it has dried out a little to soft, good to soft in places on the straight course, with the good to soft areas in the final furlong and a half. Just shy of 30mm of rain has fallen at the track this week.

Clerk of the course Paul Barker said at 7.40am: "It's tightened up a little in the last furlong and a half in the home straight, we felt it had dried out a little there but we're otherwise soft ground.

"It's been dry overnight and we're set for a dry, sunny day. It's going to be a fairly warm day, and while the ground may improve slightly as the day goes on, I don't envisage any significant changes. Jockeys felt it was soft, tacky and quite tiring ground yesterday."

There is no rain forecast on St Leger day but Barker expects similar conditions with fresh ground saved for Saturday on the round course.

Barker said: "It's not forecast to be as bright and sunny on Saturday but it is set to be dry with the odd sunny interval. We'll be on a fresh strip of ground on Saturday from the ten-furlong start to the turn for home so I still expect we will be on the softer side."

Posted at 8am

Non-runners

1.50 Power Mode

2.25 Zoulu Chief, Toca Madera

3.35 Island Brave

5.20 Count Palatine

Posted at 9.15am

