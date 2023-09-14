Coltrane camp expect 'difficult task' if Trueshan is back to form in Doncaster Cup rematch

Trainer Andrew Balding and joint-owner Mick Mariscotti feel it will not be an easy task for Coltrane to give 3lb to his old rival Trueshan if the last-named stayer is back firing on all cylinders.

Trueshan was foiled at odds of 2-9 in this race last year when 9-1 shot Coltrane prevailed by a neck, and a head separated them when the form was reversed in the following month’s Long Distance Cup.

Coltrane was firmly on top when they last met in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May, and has twice since matched his peak Racing Post Rating of 119 that day when second in the Gold Cup at the royal meeting and most recently when winning the Lonsdale Cup at York.

This is the first time Coltrane has had to give weight to Trueshan, as the Balding-trained six-year-old carries a penalty for his Group 2 success on the Knavesmire.

Mariscotti, who owns Coltrane with his wife Janice, said: “Trueshan and Sweet William are the two we’re most fearful of, and if Trueshan is back to his best it'll be a difficult task carrying the penalty.

“Coltrane just keeps on performing though. He looked in great form when I saw him on Monday morning. He has a pretty good recovery rate, so the turnaround from York isn’t a concern, and if all goes well he will hopefully be fine for Champions Day.”

Balding won this race for the first time with Spanish Mission in 2020 and agrees with Mariscotti's assessment of the race.

He said: “Coltrane has given us some fabulous days and has had another great season. He didn't have to carry a penalty last year so it's a little bit tougher this time, and Trueshan should get his ground.

“If Trueshan is anywhere near back to his best he's a formidable opponent so giving him the penalty isn't going to be easy.”

Doyle hoping Trueshan can get back on track

Hollie Doyle is hoping wind surgery can help Trueshan reignite his season on his first start in more than four months in this Group 2 event.

The rain arrived in time for conditions to be suitable for the Alan King-trained stayer, who will need to bounce back from two early-season defeats, including when finishing a seven-length fourth to Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes.

Hollie Doyle: looking forward to being reunited with Trueshan Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Doyle said: “I haven’t sat on him recently but I’ve seen him and he looks well. He’s had wind surgery since his last run and hopefully he can get back on track here.

“Plenty of water has gone under the bridge since the Sagaro. Coltrane has been busy and has had three runs in top races, whereas Trueshan is going there fresh. It’s the right time to bring him back, particularly now the rain has arrived.”

Gosden: Sweet William ‘very progressive’ all year

While Coltrane and Trueshan are seasoned Cup regulars, Ebor runner-up Sweet William is the new kid on the block on his first try at Group level.

The Normandie Stud-owned homebred landed a hat-trick in the summer after being fitted with blinkers, with wins in a Doncaster novice, and Newbury and Glorious Goodwood handicaps on ground ranging from good to firm to heavy.

Sweet William: second in the Ebor last time Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Robert Havlin’s mount was just touched off by Absurde at York, with his official rating since hitting triple figures for the first time as a result. Improvement is needed at this level, however, as he has a stone to find with Trueshan and 11lb with Coltrane at the weights.

His joint-trainer John Gosden said: “He's been very progressive all year and handles most ground. He ran brilliantly to be second in the Ebor at York and deserves the opportunity to step up in class.”

What they say

Ian Williams, trainer of The Grand Visir

He’s run well enough in this race before. He’ll enjoy the cut in the ground and the trip, but he faces some stiff opposition. There’s good prize-money all the way down to fifth, so it’s worth taking our chance.

