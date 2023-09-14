Can star juvenile Big Evs return to his best back against his own age group?

There have been a few feel-good stories in the sprint division this season, with the likes of Live In The Dream and Regional springing to mind, and the equivalent in the juvenile division has been Big Evs . He bids to get his career back on track against his own age group.

Big Evs showed all of his usual early speed to lead the middle group in the Nunthorpe against his elders at York last time but had nothing left in the closing stages and weakened badly to beat only two home. The question now is: have we already seen the best of him aged two?

To suggest we have would probably be just an overreaction to one below-par run and he sets the standard on his previous form, which includes wins in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the Molecomb at Goodwood. The second of those victories came on soft ground.

Flora Of Bermuda also showed her best form on soft ground at Goodwood when she ran away with a conditions event by four lengths, but she didn’t look the same horse on good to firm going at York last time. She trailed home last in the Lowther Stakes on that occasion.

However, that race is over a furlong further than this and she looks all about speed, so there is a chance she can bounce back from that defeat now, down in trip and back on her favoured going.

Inquisitively was successful at York’s Ebor meeting last time, but all of his form is on good to firm and it remains to be seen whether he handles conditions this soft, while Kylian comes here with a point to prove. He was beaten seven lengths when sixth in the Gimcrack at York last month and had proved no match for Big Evs when third in the Molecomb at Goodwood.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Weather watch for leading two

Connections of Big Evs and Inquisitively, the two front-runners in the market for the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes (2.25 ), will be hoping for drying conditions to enhance their chances of success.

Big Evs, who is trained by Mick Appleby, has been the warm favourite for this 5f sprint event and is a 100-30 chance with bet365 following his victories in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

However, the juvenile finished down the field when 14th of 16 in the Group 1 Nunthorpe at York last time and although Appleby reports his star to be in good form, he will be keeping a close eye on the weather.

Connections of Big Evs (right) will be hoping for no more rain at Doncaster Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "We don’t want any more rain and if the ground went soft we probably wouldn’t run. He’s in good order, though, and I think the run at York came too soon after a nice race at Goodwood."

The Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained Inquisitively is his nearest rival in the market – a 9-2 shot with the same firm – after the two-year-old made a winning debut for the yard in a Listed contest at York last month.

De Foy said: "He came out of his York run in very good shape and has been in very good shape – he's definitely improved for the run.

"The big question mark is the ground because we know the favourite handles the ground and Flora Of Bermuda has done very well at Goodwood too. We're stepping into the unknown a little bit, but he's in good shape."

What they say

Andrew Balding, trainer of Flora Of Bermuda

She has no problem with the ground, she won in a mudbath at Goodwood and was very impressive. She was quite disappointing at York and we don't quite know the reason for it, but perhaps she didn't stay the six furlongs. We know she's effective at five.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Valiant Force

Soft ground would be a concern. He's in great order and coming back to 5f will suit him but he's a better horse on dry ground.

Heather Main, trainer of Zoulu Chief

He's spot on for this but I'm just hoping the ground dries out a little. The ease in the ground and the drop back to five furlongs are our concerns. We've always liked him a lot and his recent form has been franked.

Roger Teal, trainer of Rosario

We were supposed to go to the Super Sprint but he picked up a small injury. I’m really happy with the way he’s going and although I’m not quite sure about the ground, both his mum [City Glam] and dad [Harry Angel] won on this [soft] ground. I couldn’t be happier with him.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.