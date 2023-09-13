'Hopefully we haven’t finished yet' - Coltrane camp ready for Doncaster Cup rematch with Trueshan

Andrew Balding has called Trueshan a "formidable opponent" for Coltrane as the pair reignite their rivalry with a rematch in Friday’s Group 2 Doncaster Cup (3.00 ).

A field of five, which also includes Broome , Sweet William and The Grand Visir , have been declared for the £130,000 contest, with Coltrane and Trueshan meeting for the fifth time in their careers.

Owned by Mick and Janice Mariscotti, Coltrane edged out his rival by a neck in this 2m2f event 12 months ago, and Kingsclere trainer Balding is expecting another tight battle with his runner hit with a penalty for his Lonsdale Cup success at York last time out.

Balding, who joined this week's What A Shout, said: "He didn’t have to carry a penalty last year, so it’s a bit tougher this year.

"Trueshan should get his ground again and if he’s anywhere near being back to his best then he’ll be a very formidable opponent."

Having already landed a Group 2 this season, and with another in sight, Balding is hoping the son of Mastercraftsman can tick off more success before the campaign is out.

He added: "He’s a special horse, he’s been a joy to train and he’s given us some fabulous days.

"He’s had another great season this year. He won the Sagaro, he was second in the Gold Cup [at Ascot], third in the Goodwood Cup and he won the Lonsdale.

"He’s had a fantastic season already and hopefully we haven’t finished yet because we have the Doncaster Cup and then potentially the Long Distance Cup on Qipco Champions Day."

Following defeat by Coltrane in this race last year, Alan King’s Trueshan got his revenge when he came out on top by a head in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day at Ascot last October.

The seven-year-old has not raced since finishing seven lengths behind Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes, having been withdrawn due to unsuitable ground in the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup at the royal meeting, in which Coltrane finished three-quarters of a length behind winner Courage Mon Ami.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Sweet William, who was a beaten favourite when second to Absurde in the Ebor at York, should pose a threat to the leading two after winning three of his seven career starts and finishing second in the other four.

Dubai Gold Cup winner Broome will be the sole representative of Aidan O’Brien, while Ian Williams has course winner The Grand Visir to rely on.

Doncaster Cup runners and riders (Friday 3.00, Doncaster)

Broome Ryan Moore

Coltrane Oisin Murphy

Sweet William Robert Havlin

The Grand Visir Richard Kingscote

Trueshan Hollie Doyle

Doncaster Cup (3.00 Doncaster, Friday)

Bet365: 6-4 Coltrane, 7-4 Trueshan, 7-2 Sweet William, 10 Broome, 33 The Grand Visir

