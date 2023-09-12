Racing Post logo
What A Shout

Watch: Andrew Balding joins What A Shout ahead of the St Leger at Doncaster

Check in for the best Betfred St Leger festival tips with Emma Spencer, Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Betfred's Matt Hulmes.

In this episode of What A Shout, sponsored by Betfred, we chat to top trainer Andrew Balding about his runners at Doncaster this week.

Published on 12 September 2023Last updated 16:15, 12 September 2023
