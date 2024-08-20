Aidan O'Brien responsible for more than half of St Leger field as 15 remain in contention for Doncaster Classic

Only six of the remaining 15 entries for the Betfred St Leger are trained away from Ballydoyle with Aidan O'Brien's stranglehold on the final British Classic of the season growing ever stronger following Tuesday's acceptance stage.

Ten horses were scratched from the Doncaster Group 1, with Chantilly, Gasper de Lemos, Highbury, London City and Portland among those who will not feature for Ballydoyle on September 14.

O'Brien, winner of the race last year with Continuous, could still rely on ante-post favourite Los Angeles , while the unbeaten Jan Brueghel , Illinois and Grosvenor Square are all prominent in the betting. Chief Little Rock , Euphoric , The Equator , The Euphrates and Port Fairy were also left in contention.

Ancient Wisdom: a danger to the Ballydoyle battalion in the St Leger Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Godolphin's Ancient Wisdom , who was last seen landing the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy for Charlie Appleby, could be the main danger to the Ballydoyle brigade and has course form having struck in the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy on Town Moor last October.

The David Menuisier-trained Sunway and Deira Mile for Owen Burrows have also stood their ground at this stage.

Charlie Johnston could run progressive handicapper Align The Stars , who completed a hat-trick with victory at Glorious Goodwood. The son of Sea The Stars also holds entries in the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup and Melrose Handicap at York.

Johnston said: "We have three races we can sit down and look at. We have the Lonsdale Cup on Friday, the Melrose on Saturday and the Leger itself to decide on what is best for the horse.

"The Lonsdale would be a big step up in class and distance, while the Melrose would be the gradual step. However, I wouldn't rule out us going straight to Doncaster if we felt it was the best thing for him. He's in good order and we'll plot our way as best we can."

Betfred St Leger acceptors

Align The Stars Charlie Johnston

Ancient Wisdom Charlie Appleby

Chief Little Rock Aidan O'Brien

Deira Mile Owen Burrows

Euphoric Aidan O'Brien

Grosvenor Square Aidan O'Brien

Illinois Aidan O'Brien

Jan Brueghel Aidan O'Brien

Kinesiology Jessica Harrington

Los Angeles Aidan O'Brien

Sunway David Menuisier

The Equator Aidan O'Brien

The Euphrates Aidan O'Brien

Wild Waves Andrew Balding

Port Fairy Aidan O'Brien

