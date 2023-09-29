'She could hardly have been more impressive' - Wathnan Racing swoop for two Group 1 runners at Arc meeting

Big-spending owners Wathnan Racing have swooped to purchase two Group 1 runners at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting at Longchamp this weekend.

Fresh from recruiting a runner in Saturday's Cheveley Park Stakes, the powerful team have secured Melo Melo , who is the best-priced 7-2 favourite in Saturday's Qatar Prix de Royallieu (3.33), and the unbeaten Julica , who will contest the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac (1.50) a day later.

The Francis Graffard-trained Melo Melo was last seen chasing home Warm Heart in the Prix Vermeille, a performance which put her firmly on the radar of Wathnan Racing's adviser Richard Brown.

"We were very impressed with her run in the Prix Vermeille," Brown said. "She was only beaten a short-neck by Warm Heart and she's won over the Royallieu course and distance, so we thought it was the perfect target for her at the Arc meeting.

"Francis has been very happy with her since and we're looking forward to seeing her running in the Wathnan colours with Mickael Barzalona in the saddle."

Julica has won both of her starts comprehensively at La Teste De Buch in southwestern France and her new connections see her as an exciting long-term prospect for the Christophe Ferland team.

"She's won twice very easily, albeit in smaller races, but the style in which she did it could hardly have been more impressive," Brown said. "She's a lovely, scopey filly and we think she'll be better next year.

"She hasn't been bought just for this race but we're very much looking forward to her running and James Doyle will ride her."

Wathnan Racing will also be represented by the favourite Isaac Shelby in the race after the Royallieu, the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein (4.08), and Bolthole in the Qatar Prix Dollar (4.43). The Acomb runner-up Ballymount Boy is expected to represent the owners in Sunday's Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1.15).

