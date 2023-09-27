Racing Post logo
'She's an exciting addition' - Jasna's Secret in top shape to give Wathnan Racing more Group 1 glory in Cheveley Park

The Wathnan Racing team join Gregory and Frankie Dettori after the Queen's Vase
The Wathnan Racing team (pictured after Gregory's win at Royal Ascot): have a big hope in the Cheveley Park Stakes on Saturday Credit: Mark Cranham

Wathnan Racing believe their exciting recruit Jasna's Secret has what it takes to put it up to red-hot favourite Relief Rally in the Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25) at Newmarket on Saturday and give father-and-son duo Carlos and Yann Lerner their biggest triumph since taking out a joint-licence together.

The burgeoning operation, which is headed up by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with notable purchases, including top-level glory in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot with Courage Mon Ami.

Among other buys, Wathnan swooped for the unbeaten Jasna's Secret following her stylish three-length win in a valuable sales conditions race at Deauville last month, and is 5-1 for the £275,000 contest.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 September 2023
