'I really think he has a chance of winning' - Pascal Bary believes hold-up artist Feed The Flame can end Arc wait

Pascal Bary believes Feed The Flame could be the horse to end his career-long wait for victory in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05) on Sunday, with the trainer expecting the staying on Prix Niel second to strip much fitter for Europe's greatest all-age race.

Bary told a media conference on Tuesday that fellow French challenger Ace Impact was a worthy favourite, but said a combination of his colt having come forward from the Niel, in which he was beaten two and a half lengths by Fantastic Moon , and slightly easier conditions could tip the balance in Feed The Flame's favour, allied to the fact that his son of Kingman is perfectly suited to the Arc course and distance.

Feed The Flame was unable to live with the finishing kick of Ace Impact on quick ground over 1m2½f in the Prix du Jockey Club, but showed he has speed to burn at the end of the longer trip when recording some impressive closing fractions when beating the consistent Adelaide River in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Several bookmakers left Feed The Flame unchanged after his Prix Niel defeat on Arc Trials day, and Bary believes those layers were correct.

"Two things went wrong that day," said Bary. "Firstly, it was an error to run a pacemaker [King Of Records], who did a lot more for the German horse [Fantastic Moon] than for us. It was fast ground and it’s hard to bring a horse back from a break after the Grand Prix de Paris on July 14 and then build them up for the Niel at the beginning of September.

"I think the horse was a bit short of work and condition, and so found himself too far back."

Bary added: "Christophe [Soumillon] tried to take closer order on the run downhill, but when the winner took off we suddenly had seven or eight lengths to find, which was too much. Christophe accepted that quite quickly and concentrated on finishing a good second.

"I think he was a bit rusty that day and a little less fit than he had been in the spring – it took him longer to change his legs on fast ground where they went a good pace. I don’t think that will be an issue on Sunday."

Feed The Flame and Christophe Soumillon ahead of the Prix Niel

Unraced at two, Feed The Flame ended up challenging Big Rock for favouritism in the Jockey Club before finishing fourth to Ace Impact over the shorter trip.

But having conclusively proved his preference for a mile and a half – something Ace Impact is yet to do – Feed The Flame will return to his favourite course for a trainer who rarely talks a big game ahead of a major assignment.

Bary, who came closest to Arc glory when saddling Sulamani to finish second to Marienbard in 2002, added: "He’s a very good horse and one with an excellent temperament and a good mind, while he stays 2,400 metres [a mile and a half] well. The track should be a bit less lively than when he ran in the Grand Prix de Paris and the Niel, so he should be a bit more at ease on the ground. I really think he has a chance of winning."

Bary does not believe that Feed The Flame's come-from-behind style will prove his undoing in the Arc. He pointed out that Ace Impact had been behind Feed The Flame turning in the Jockey Club at Chantilly.

"Around the Grande Piste at Longchamp and with a good pace, even if you’re some way back, there is time to come through," said Bary.

Pascal Bary: came close to winning the Arc in 2002 Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

"In the Jockey Club it was Ace Impact who followed Feed The Flame, and he will certainly be the horse to beat once again."

When asked if he has allowed himself to picture the finish of this year's Arc, Bary said with a smile: "There are two images, but only one I’d like to see."

At the age of 70, Bary has frequently remarked this year that Feed The Flame had arrived at a moment when he was much closer to the end than the beginning of his career.

But when confronted with rumours that he plans to retire at the end of this season, he shot back with the perfect rejoinder: "If Feed The Flame is beaten we’ll just have to win it with him next year. He’ll definitely be a better four-year-old."

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp, Sunday)

William Hill: 3 Ace Impact, 9-2 Hukum, 6 Continuous*, 13-2 Westover, 8 Feed The Flame, 12 Fantastic Moon*, 14 Bay Bridge, 16 Free Wind, Simca Mille, Through Seven Seas, 22 bar

*needs to be supplemented

Read these next:

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.