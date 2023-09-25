Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

Ace Impact team show no sign of nerves as Arc favourite goes through his paces at Deauville before big test

Jean-Claude Rouget speaks to Kamel Chehboub, part-owner of Ace Impact
Jean-Claude Rouget speaks to Kamel Chehboub, part-owner of Ace Impact

The floodlights at Deauville racecourse were installed in 2021 primarily to extend the betting day during the winter months.

But without them the small band of onlookers gathered for Ace Impact's last hit-out on turf would be reduced to the only two highly visible points of reference; a yellow baseball cap bearing the logo of an exclusive Marrakesh gold club sported by Jean-Claude Rouget, along with the deep orange of Cristian Demuro's cap silk. All else would be shadowy blues, greys and bays.

Rouget had entertained a broad swathe of the press six days earlier when the Arc favourite did a strong piece of work and, perhaps sensing when the welcome might be wearing thin, almost all have stayed away on this final Monday before the talking truly stops.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 25 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 25 September 2023
icon
more inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe
more inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe