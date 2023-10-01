Racing Post logo
Racing Post Ratings verdict: Ace Impact's performance the best since Enable

Ace Impact: Arc winner under Cristian Demuro
Ace Impact's Arc win takes him to the top of the European rankingsCredit: Edward Whitaker

Ace Impact's impressive success in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe rates the best performance in the race since the first of Enable's Arcs in 2017, with a Racing Post Rating of 129+ deservedly taking him back to the top of the European rankings for this year.

The winner's RPR stacks up even more strongly against recent male winners of the race and rates the best since Workforce ran to an RPR of 130 back in 2010.

As in his striking Prix du Jockey Club win, the unbeaten colt travelled well in rear before delivering a sustained run to beat King George runner-up Westover decisively. 

Paul CurtisSenior handicapper
Published on 1 October 2023Last updated 17:30, 1 October 2023
