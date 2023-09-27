Decision made! German Derby winner Fantastic Moon to be supplemented for the Arc

German Derby winner Fantastic Moon will be re-entered into Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe , connections have announced.

Fantastic Moon, who won the Prix Niel on his last start, will be added to the Longchamp showpiece at a cost of €120,000 at Wednesday's supplementary stage.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, trainer Sarah Steinberg said: "Fantastic Moon is doing excellent. He worked very well yesterday and handled the workout well. We continue to hope for sunshine and good ground conditions in Paris for him to be able to call up his best form."

Fantastic Moon had looked set to miss the Arc in favour of a trip further afield but with the prospect of drying ground in Paris, the €5 million contest was deemed the preferred target.

"We thought long and hard about which of the races would be the best for Fantastic Moon and together with the owners, we decided against a long trip to the US or Japan for Fantastic Moon this year," said Steinberg.

"We wanted to take advantage of the beautiful weather in Paris. There is the dried-up turf at Longchamp and the horse has recovered very quickly after his last race.

"A trip to the Breeders' Cup at the beginning of November or travelling to Japan at the end of November would place an enormous burden on a three-year-old and we do not want to expose Fantastic Moon to that."

Fantastic Moon, who was quoted as a 12-1 chance for the Arc on Tuesday, caused an upset in the Prix Niel by beating odds-on favourite Feed The Flame, who is set to reoppose on Sunday.

Germany has celebrated three victories in the Arc, the most recent coming two years ago when Torquator Tasso sprung a huge surprise, returning at 80-1 with British bookmakers.

Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten, the representative for Fantastic Moon's owners Liberty Racing 2021, said: "The horse has shown everyone that he's a real star and we're looking forward to his last outing in 2023 on Sunday in Paris-Longchamp.

"I hope the German turf fans will keep their fingers crossed for our Derby winner and I'm looking forward to a very exciting race against internationally accomplished top opponents.

"It's a real monster of a race with the unbeaten French Derby winner Ace Impact and the older runners, Hukum and Westover. Fantastic Moon will travel to Paris on Saturday and be piloted by Rene Piechulek."

St Leger winner Continuous is also expected to be supplemented on Wednesday, while Aidan O'Brien has previously indicated that stablemate Emily Dickinson will come out of the Arc picture in favour of a crack at Saturday's Group 1 Prix du Cadran over two and a half miles.

