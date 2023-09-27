'Ace Impact could be an absolute freak' - key quotes from a day of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe press conferences

The build-up to Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05) is gathering pace and plenty of the key protagonists spoke to the media on Tuesday about their contenders and the likely opposition. Here is a look at some of the key quotes from a day of press conferences . . .

"Ace Impact could be an absolute freak. He's looked very, very smart and has got a devastating turn of foot. People say 'will he stay?' and yes he's got to prove it, but he's not had the chance to prove it yet, has he? I'm not thinking he won't stay."

Owen Burrows is not expecting stamina to be an issue for ante-post favourite Ace Impact

"It's a very competitive race. I massively respect Westover, has not got a lot to find with us and he didn't run too badly last year on very soft ground."

Burrows on Hukum's rematch with a familiar foe in Westover

"I think it's pretty obvious with his form this year that he's better than ever. From an early stage this year he showed all his old enthusiasm and his work was better than ever. For whatever reason it looks as if he's found a little more speed from somewhere this year, he was able to win the Brigadier Gerard over a mile and a quarter."

Burrows on the improvement Hukum has shown this season

"I think he was a bit rusty that day and a little less fit than he had been in the spring – it took him longer to change his legs on fast ground where they went a good pace. I don’t think that will be an issue on Sunday."

Pascal Bary explains why more can be expected from Feed The Flame in the Arc than on his Prix Niel second

"The track should be a bit less lively than when he ran in the Grand Prix de Paris and the Niel, so he should be a bit more at ease on the ground. I really think he has a chance of winning."

Bary believes conditions will be ideal for Feed The Flame

Jean-Claude Rouget: thinks the weight-for-age Ace Impact receives could be pivotal in the Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker

“You have to be optimistic about a horse who is unbeaten to this point and who has beaten everything we have put in front of him. But a race remains a race and we have new opposition in the shape of the older horses, while you never know at this stage of the year. That said, I think the three kilos the three-year-olds receive at this stage of the year is pretty important.”

Jean-Claude Rouget on whether he is optimistic about winning a second Arc with favourite Ace Impact

"The temperatures will start to drop from Thursday so we have nice days today and tomorrow. It is drying out but only very slowly, because we get heavy dew each morning at this time of the year, which limits the amount of evapotranspiration."

Longchamp clerk of the course Charles de Cordon on how quickly the ground is improving

“I think he could have won the Grosser Preis von Baden but we were very happy with him because he hadn’t done too much work before his race in Baden-Baden and we think he has improved a lot since then. We’re hoping for heavy ground in Longchamp but we’re not expecting it.”

Trainer Henk Grewe on the more fancied of his two Arc runners, Mr Hollywood

“Our stable jockey Lukas Delozier rides Sisfahan and Baurhyzan Murzabayev rides Mr Hollywood and he came over for the gallop on Monday morning. He’s won a lot of races for me, including my first Group winner. Now he will probably ride a first Arc winner for me!”

… and Grewe gives news on the riding arrangements for Sunday

Read these next:

'I really think he has a chance of winning' - Pascal Bary believes hold-up artist Feed The Flame can end Arc wait

'The Arc is an option' - German Derby winner Fantastic Moon in contention for Longchamp showpiece after pleasing work

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: assessing the top contenders for Sunday's big race

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.