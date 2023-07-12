The scramble to ride Shaquille: connections ponder options with top jockeys in mix for July Cup favourite

Julie Camacho's phone has been inundated with calls from leading jockeys trying to secure the spare ride on the yard's explosive sprinter Shaquille for Saturday's Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35 ), but a decision on who will ride the favourite at Newmarket, who is said to be even stronger a month on, will have to wait until Thursday morning.

Oisin Murphy was the preferred choice having guided the three-year-old to a scintillating Group 1 breakthrough in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month but he misses the race through suspension while James Doyle, who was aboard on the previous two starts, is unavailable as he rides at Ascot for Godolphin.

Connections only finalised riding duties ahead of Royal Ascot moments before the declaration deadline and will make another late call.

Ryan Moore, a two-time July Cup winner, is a "possibility" as he could be available if the "50-50" Little Big Bear does not feature while Graham Lee and Sean Levey rode Shaquille twice before he stepped up to Listed level and are regular riders in the same silks of co-owner and breeder Martin Hughes.

Steve Brown, husband to trainer Camacho, described the major interest surrounding Saturday's 15-8 favourite as "unusual" for the Yorkshire stable, which had only two unplaced runners at Group 1 level before last month's landmark.

Shaquille came from last to first to win the Commonwealth Cup last month Credit: Mark Cranham

"The phone's been busy, absolutely," Brown said: "There's been lots of interest this week and it's been fantastic to think we're in the position where we can more or less pick and choose from the best available. People are happy to change their arrangements to ride him which is unusual from that perspective, the boots normally on the other foot.

"It's probably been the most stressful bit about it all though because we like to be organised and have our ducks in a row – I don't like leaving things to the last minute – but on this occasion it's worked out well. We'll just have to roll with it and hope it works out.

"We're aware there's good people available. The preference would've been for Oisin to ride, then James who couldn't so we need to see."

He added: "Martin's quite relaxed to see on Thursday morning who's available. He's dealt with the southern jockeys on quite a regular basis, having had his horses based in the south in the past. He knows who he prefers to ride. We'll have the conversation at 9.30am on Thursday and see who's been declared because there's one or two who are up in the air with the ground."

Julie Camacho celebrates in the Ascot winner's enclosure after the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is not just the ride which has attracted attention with Hughes approached by parties interested in buying the Charm Spirit colt which he owns with Michael O'Shaughnessy and Peter Rawlings. No formal offers have been made.

"There have been little bits and pieces," Brown added. "Martin's had one or two expressions of interest but he's really enjoying it and has taken a view to enjoy his racing in the mid-term. Further down the line I'm sure something will happen but at the minute we're cool. It's nothing we've discussed in any detail. We haven't been made aware of anything, we had more interest when he was younger and won some races."

Similar to the towering basketball star Shaquille O'Neal who he is named after, the colt will bring a physical presence to Newmarket and is looking even stronger as he clashes with the older generation for the first time. He will bid to become only the second Commonwealth Cup winner to follow up at Newmarket, eight years on from Muhaarar.

"I think, physically, he looks better than he did going into Ascot," Brown added. "He looks as though he's strengthened again and he's quite an impressive individual. If I saw him at the sales he'd turn my head.

"We're excited for it. It's natural to be nervous, there's pressure on our shoulders to produce the horse in top condition. That's what we face on a daily basis wherever you are but of course the stakes are much higher in this situation. We've got a bit of everything: nerves, excitement and anticipation and I'm sure we'll have all those emotions and more on the day."

Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

William Hill: 15-8 Shaquille, 11-4 Azure Blue, 9-2 Kinross, 6 Little Big Bear, 12 Khaadem, 16 Lezoo, 20 Art Power, 25 bar

