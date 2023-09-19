Favourite Vauban 16th in the list as weights for the Melbourne Cup are revealed

Ante-post Lexus Melbourne Cup (4.00 ) favourite Vauban has been allocated a weight of 55kg for this year's Flemington showpiece.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old is the 4-1 favourite for the contest on November 7, having transferred his top-class hurdles form to the Flat with a wide-margin victory in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, before winning a Naas Group 3 last time.

He sits 16th in the weights after they were released on Tuesday as he bids to provide Willie Mullins with a first win in the historic race. A maximum field of 24 can take part in the Melbourne Cup.

Vauban's Mullins-trained stablemate Absurde , guaranteed a run following victory in the 'win and you're in' Ebor at York last month and therefore exempt from the ballot, has been allocated a weight of 53kg.

The King and Queen's St Leger third Desert Hero , whose trainer William Haggas said he could head for the Melbourne Cup on Monday, has been given a weight of 51.5kg, while the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows has been allocated 54kg.

Broome , trained by Aidan O'Brien and last seen finishing third in last Thursday's Doncaster Cup, would race off joint-second top weight of 56.5kg alongside Alenquer – a Group 1 winner in Europe when trained by Haggas but now with Michael Moroney. The O'Brien-trained Tower Of London was allocated 50.5kg.

Last year's winner Gold Trip will bid for back-to-back successes off top weight of 58.5kg, but no horse has carried more than 58kg to victory since Think Big did so in 1975.

At the release of the weights, Racing Victoria's head of handicapping David Hegen said: "Gold Trip presented the biggest challenge in terms of where he sat in the weights. We have effectively lifted him 2kg from his true weight last year, which is less than the penalty afforded other Melbourne Cup winners in recent times. However, we are mindful that it is 48 years since a horse has carried 58.5kg to victory, so a significant challenge awaits."

Soulcombe, winner of last year's Melrose at York for William Haggas and the 8-1 second favourite, has been given 53.5kg.

The weights were also revealed for the Caulfield Cup, which takes place on October 21, with Gold Trip also allocated top weight off 58.5kg and West Wind Blows, who could be the only British-trained runner in the line-up in the 1m4f Group 1, given 54kg.

The second acceptance stage for the Caulfield Cup closes on September 26, while the first acceptance stage for the Melbourne Cup takes place on October 3.

Read the Lexus Melbourne Cup weights here

4.00 Flemington, November 4, Lexus Melbourne Cup

Sky Bet: 4 Vauban, 8 Soulcombe, 10 Francesco Guardi, 12 Desert Hero, Tower Of London, 14 Just Fine, Lunar Flare, West Wind Blows, 16 Breakup, Goldman, Without A Fight, 20 bar

