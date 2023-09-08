Why this horse can win the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20 Leopardstown) is the highlight on day one of the Irish Champions Festival on Saturday and we're in for a cracker. Which big name will come out on top?

Forecast odds: 9-4

By Maddy Playle

Recent strong support for King Of Steel can prove well placed in this year's Irish Champion Stakes. The Derby second emerged best of the three-year-olds from a demanding King George and he can reverse Epsom form with Auguste Rodin, who was deplorable at Ascot and now comes with risks attached.

King Of Steel's strength is his turn of foot and this race should suit him particularly well. Onesto ran a big race in this last year and can go well again, while Nashwa should be bang there.

Forecast odds: 5-2

By Sam Hardy

Aidan O'Brien has won the race in each of the last four years and is well represented again this time. Preference is for two-time Derby hero Auguste Rodin in the hope he can return to form after his disappointing run at Ascot last time.

Last season's winner Luxembourg could prove the main threat to his stablemate, but needs to improve on what we have seen the last twice since his win at the Curragh earlier in the season.

Forecast odds: 7-1

By James Hill

For all I'm a fan of King Of Steel, he was beaten fair and square in the King George and is dropping back in distance, so there are enough question marks about him to force me to look elsewhere.

Nashwa is rock-solid over this trip and ran an excellent race when splitting Mostahdaf and Paddington in the Juddmonte last time. The Gosdens have an excellent record in this race too, having won with Muhtarram back in 1993, and The Fugue (2013), Golden Horn (2015) and Roaring Lion (2018) more recently.

Forecast odds: 9-1

By Stuart Redding

King Of Steel is short enough in the betting and I'm more attracted by Al Riffa at a bigger price. His campaign hasn't gone to plan but he has always been highly regarded, and a second to Ace Impact at Deauville last month was a cracking effort.

Joseph O'Brien's colt will be fully tuned up now and wouldn't need to pull out much more to win this. Last year's 1-2 Luxembourg and Onesto are capable of going close again.

Irish Champion Stakes: 1-2-3 predictions

Maddy Playle

1 King Of Steel

2 Onesto

3 Nashwa

Sam Hardy

1 Auguste Rodin

2 Luxembourg

3 King Of Steel

James Hill

1 Nashwa

2 King Of Steel

3 Auguste Rodin

Stuart Redding

1 Al Riffa

2 Luxembourg

3 Onesto

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20 Leopardstown, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 11-4 Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel, 6 Onesto, 13-2 Alflaila, 15-2 Al Riffa, Nashwa, 9 Luxembourg, 50 Sprewell, 100 Point Lonsdale

