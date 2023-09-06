'We can't let them take it without putting up a fight!' - Moss Tucker ready to take on raiders in Flying Five

Breeder and former rugby star Donal Spring is hoping Moss Tucker can fend off a strong British contingent in the Group 1 Dubai Flying Five Stakes (2.55) at the Curragh on Sunday after a career-best at the track last month.

Spring, who is a member of the Charlie Bit Me Syndicate which owns Moss Tucker, enjoyed an illustrious rugby career and was a member of the Munster team which famously defeated the All Blacks at Thomond Park in October 1978. The Excelebration colt serves as a poignant reminder of the match, being named after Spring's teammates, the late Moss Keane and Colm Tucker.

“He has been a fantastic horse," Spring said of the Ken Condon-trained five-year-old. "He seems to run well at the Curragh as he won a Group 3 last time and a Listed race last year.