'We can't let them take it without putting up a fight!' - Moss Tucker ready to take on raiders in Flying Five

Moss Tucker: set to be aimed at Longchamp after winning at the Curragh on Saturday
Moss Tucker: won the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes last timeCredit: Patrick McCann

Breeder and former rugby star Donal Spring is hoping Moss Tucker can fend off a strong British contingent in the Group 1 Dubai Flying Five Stakes (2.55) at the Curragh on Sunday after a career-best at the track last month.

Spring, who is a member of the Charlie Bit Me Syndicate which owns Moss Tucker, enjoyed an illustrious rugby career and was a member of the Munster team which famously defeated the All Blacks at Thomond Park in October 1978. The Excelebration colt serves as a poignant reminder of the match, being named after Spring's teammates, the late Moss Keane and Colm Tucker.

“He has been a fantastic horse," Spring said of the Ken Condon-trained five-year-old. "He seems to run well at the Curragh as he won a Group 3 last time and a Listed race last year. 

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 6 September 2023Last updated 18:51, 6 September 2023
