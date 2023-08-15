No Irish Champion trip for Ace Impact with Arc favourite heading straight to Longchamp

Unbeaten Prix du Jockey Club winner Ace Impact will not feature in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes a week on Saturday, with trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and the three-year-old's ownership team opting to head straight to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe without another run.

Ace Impact is five from five following his win in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville on August 15, after which Rouget reiterated that the Arc would be his main priority, while retaining the option of taking in the Irish Champion Stakes on the way.

The son of Cracksman is a 5-1 chance with bet365 and BoyleSports for the feature race on day one of the Irish Champions Festival on September 9.