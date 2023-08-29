'Hopefully the best is yet to come' - Irish Champion Stakes under strong consideration for Al Riffa

The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes was thrown wide open when Aidan O'Brien immediately ruled ante-post favourite Paddington out of it following his shock defeat in the Juddmonte International last week and Al Riffa may well bid to capitalise.

Last year's National Stakes winner is now just 9-2 for the €1.25 million Leopardstown showpiece on Saturday week with Paddy Power, having been 7-1 before plans emerged for Paddington. Al Riffa is a best price 10-1 with bet365.

Joseph O'Brien didn't manage to win the race during his riding days but in Al Riffa he looks to have a live contender as he attempts to win it for the first time as a trainer and he said the 1m2f event is under strong consideration for the strapping son of Wootton Bassett.

Al Riffa missed the first three months of the season with a setback that ruled him out of the Irish 2,000 Guineas, a race he was ante-post favourite for, but he looked ready to make up for lost time judging by his fine effort in a Group 2 at Deauville this month when getting within three-quarters of a length of Arc favourite Ace Impact.

It was a performance O'Brien was unsurprisingly chuffed with and he now has to decide between Leopardstown or Longchamp for Al Riffa's next appearance.

O'Brien said: "Al Riffa will either go to the Irish Champion Stakes or the Prix Niel. It was a great run the last day. The winner is one of the best three-year-olds in Europe and we were right in the mix with him. Hopefully the best is yet to come from him too."

Al Riffa is also entered in the Arc for which he is a 33-1 shot with Paddy Power, while he is a 16-1 chance for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October with the same firm.

O'Brien issued an update on Nassau Stakes runner-up Above The Curve . The four-year-old daughter of American Pharoah has won twice in France, including the Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary last year, and O'Brien is keen on returning to the country for her next start.

He said: "Above The Curve might go back to France for the Vermeille next. She's come out of the Romanet well and we're happy with her."

