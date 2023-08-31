Racing Post logo
Highfield Princess to make rapid return to top company as John Quinn targets Group 1 Curragh repeat

Highfield Princess (Jason Hart) wins the Duke Of York StakesYork 11.5.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Highfield Princess: will defend her Curragh crown after a narrow defeat at YorkCredit: Edward Whitaker

Highfield Princess is set to plunge straight back into the heat of Group 1 battle said trainer John Quinn, who is tuning up his stable star for the Flying Five Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival.

The £400,000 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai-sponsored contest on Sunday week will come just 16 days after the Nunthorpe Stakes but Quinn said his ultra-tough six-year-old had emerged well from her length defeat to Live In The Dream at York.

Highfield Princess is 6-4 favourite to win at the Curragh after posting an impressive victory in the race last year, and although her surprise Nunthorpe conqueror will not be there, Quinn pointed to the threat from fellow British rivals Art Power and Bradsell in a race that promises to light up the second day of Ireland's major Flat festival. Bradsell is considered Highfield Princess's chief market rival at a best-price of 9-4, with Art Power at 5-1. 

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 31 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 31 August 2023
