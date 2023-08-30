'He's mad into his racing' - pro footballer Ryan Kent snaps up £145,000 Royal Ascot prospect in Doncaster

Professional footballer Ryan Kent was among those investing in future racing talent at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in Doncaster, with bloodstock agent Daniel Creighton securing the Fenerbahce winger a son of Mehmas at £145,000.

Kent is involved in the full spectrum of racing and breeding ownership, with horses in training at some premier yards as well as mares and youngstock at Creighton’s Salcey Forest Stud.

“We came to this sale to try to find a Royal Ascot horse, but Ryan has plans to have others that might have that bit of Classic potential as well,” said Creighton after signing for the six-figure youngster. “He has horses with Henry Candy, including Simple Man, but he’ll probably have a few more in future.

“He already has a Sea The Stars filly with John and Thady Gosden, and he has some in training with Ralph Beckett and Karl Burke as well. He has a couple of mares with us too and he’s mad into his racing.”

On plans for the Mehmas colt, a brother to the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes third Mehmar, Creighton said: “Obviously he’s a full-brother to a good horse and the sire is very good as well. He’ll go to a pre-trainer now but there’ll be no decision made about a trainer until later on as the owner will probably have a say in where the horse goes into training.”

The Baroda Stud-consigned colt was making his second appearance at public auction having fetched €115,000 from Lilly Bloodstock and John Rowe at Goffs last November.

Creighton’s association with Kent came about after the ex-Rangers star turned to Karl Burke for advice following an online foal purchase.

“They bought a foal at an online sale and they knew Karl, who told them they should send the horse to me to look after him until the yearling stage before he went into training,” said Creighton, who added that his client was an enthusiastic sales attendee.

“He would [be at the sales] if he could, but obviously the football season has started now so he doesn’t get much time off," he added. “He loves coming to the sales and the yards and being around his horses though.”

Kent is clearly an animal lover as not only does he have growing thoroughbred interests but Turkish media recently went into a frenzy over reports that the unorthodox talent was on the lookout for a “babysitter” for his pet crocodile.

