2023 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A cracking nine-runner field has been assembled for a fascinating running of the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20) at Leopardstown on Saturday. Here we provide a runner-by-runner lowdown on the Group 1 and a selection . . .

Irish Champion Stakes: the full list of horses for Leopardstown

1 Alflaila

Highly progressive last year, winning his last three races, including Group 3 events over 1m1f at York and Newmarket, after starting the campaign with a 7f handicap win; deserves this first shot at a Group 1 having returned from injury in good order, beating good yardstick My Prospero in a Group 2 on his seasonal debut at York six weeks ago; suited by quick ground.

Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 6-1

Alflaila 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

2 Luxembourg

Deprived of a Derby bid last season; richly compensated when beating Onesto in this race 12 months ago; seventh in the Arc on his first attempt at 1m4f; made low-key seasonal debut before beating Bay Bridge in the Tattersalls Gold Cup; no match for Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales's Stakes; plenty to find with King Of Steel on King George running; return to 1m2f should suit.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Forecast odds: 8-1

Luxembourg 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: A P O'Brien

3 Onesto

Won last season's 1m4f Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris and bettered that effort when runner-up to Luxembourg in this race 12 months ago, reversing Prix du Jockey Club form with Vadeni; later finished tenth in the Arc and seventh in the Japan Cup; back belatedly with a respectable fourth over a trip short of his best in the Prix Jacques le Marois over a mile; should be sharper now.

Trainer: Fabrice Chappet

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 13-2

Onesto 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: F Chappet

4 Point Lonsdale

Group 2 winner over 7f at two; ran only once last season; suited by step up to 1m2f in the spring, winning Curragh Group 3 and Chester Group 2 on heavy/soft; good to firm ground probably not ideal when a soundly beaten third of five in the Coronation Cup; struggled when set a huge task in the King George; faces a similar challenge here.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle

Forecast odds: 50-1

Point Lonsdale 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: A P O'Brien

5 Nashwa

Three-time Group 1 winner against her own sex, most recently over a mile in this year's Falmouth Stakes; not helped by steady pace when bidding for a repeat of last season's Nassau success at Goodwood; deprived the below-par Paddington of the runner-up spot in four-runner Juddmonte International at York; can give a good account against the colts.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Forecast odds: 7-1

Nashwa 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

6 Al Riffa

Won last season's Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh on soft ground; beaten at odds-on over 1m2f on his belated reappearance in a 1m2f Curragh Group 3 event in July; much better in defeat behind the Prix du Jockey Club winner Ace Impact in 1m2f Group 2 contest at Deauville last month.

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Forecast odds: 9-1

Al Riffa 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

7 Auguste Rodin

Last season's Vertem Futurity winner on heavy ground; excuses for his flop in the 2,000 Guineas; bounced back to land the Derby, pegging back King Of Steel towards the finish, with Sprewell back in fourth; workmanlike when following up in the Irish Derby; now needs to bounce back from a major reverse in the King George; stable has won this 11 times.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 5-2

Auguste Rodin 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

8 King Of Steel

Runner-up in the Derby on stable/seasonal debut, leading from over 2f out until collared by Auguste Rodin near the finish, the pair clear of White Birch and Sprewell; went one better in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, readily justifying favouritism; outstayed by two high-class older horses in the King George; possible that a strong-run 1m2f will suit him ideally.

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 9-4

King Of Steel 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

9 Sprewell

Started the season with a low-key Naas win before commanding fashion course-and-distance Derby Trial win; ground was very testing then, but he handled quick going effectively when a creditable fourth in the Derby; in contrast, did not seem to enjoy good going when a lack-lustre sixth behind Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby.

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Shane Foley

Forecast odds: 16-1

Sprewell 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Verdict

By Alan Sweetman

A terrific field for Ireland's top race. Aidan O'Brien performed a wondrous feat of training in preparing AUGUSTE RODIN for the Derby after his 2,000 Guineas failure. The champion trainer has won this race 11 times and may now deliver a perfect encore of his Epsom feat after the debacle of the King George, from which the Derby runner-up King Of Steel emerged with his reputation confirmed, though not enhanced. Nashwa can hold her own with the colts and may vie for a place with last year's principals Luxembourg and Onesto.

Auguste Rodin 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

2023 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown: assessing the top contenders

Who will win the 2023 Irish Champion Stakes based on previous trends?

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.