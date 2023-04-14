'But he's useless!' - Ain't That A Shame's owner is baffled by Grand National gamble

With her face plastered in thick Merseyside mud, Rachael Blackmore rode towards the winner's enclosure she entered in the same green and gold two years ago having just claimed the sport's signature prize. This time she was sat on a horse called Inthepocket. A massive market move might lead you to believe Blackmore has the latest running of the Randox Grand National in the bag.

This was a day when Ain't That A Shame's odds fell as persistently as the rain. For those who have backed him at much bigger odds, it was a heartening development. For the businessman who owns the new market leader, it was little short of madness.

Brian Acheson is not an individual who craves publicity, yet when he talks you listen because what he says is seldom boring. That was certainly the case as he reflected on Gerri Colombe carrying the Robcour silks to a Grade 1 success in Aintree's Friday opener. It was equally true when Acheson was asked about Ain't That A Shame going from 16-1 to a general 8-1 in the space of a few hours.