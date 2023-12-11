Who were the big ante-post market movers for the Cheltenham Festival last week?

Find out this week's movers and shakers in the ante-post markets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival . . .

Race: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 14-1 (from 25, Ballymore), 16-1 (from 25, Albert Bartlett)

Willie Mullins looks to have another potential star in Chapeau De Soleil, who made an eyecatching return at Clonmel last week.

The Rich Ricci-owned five-year-old ran out a nine-length scorer on his hurdling debut and was instantly shortened for the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Patrick Mullins partnered him on his recent success, and said: "We have always thought an awful lot of him, but we couldn't get him right last season after his first run. This season he looks stronger. He's not simple to train, but I think we might have him now. We're hoping he's a Grade 1 horse."

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (March 13)

Sky Bet: 7 Ballyburn, 10 Firefox, A Dream To Share, 12 Willmount, Down Memory Lane, 14 Mirazur West, 16 Slade Steel, Predators Gold, Johnnywho, 18 bar

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (March 15)

Paddy Power: 12 High Class Hero, 14 Shannon Royale, 16 Chapeau De Soleil, Croke Park, Slade Steel, 20 Deafening Silence, Predators Gold, Ballyburn, Search For Glory, 22 bar

Stay Away Fay: Cheltenham Festival winner could head for the Brown Advisory in March Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Race: National Hunt Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Odds: 12-1 (from 14, National Hunt), 5-1 (from 7, Brown Advisory),

The Paul Nicholls-trained Stay Away Fay confirmed himself as a serious Brown Advisory contender when winning the Grade 2 Esher Novices' Chase at Sandown last Friday.

The six-year-old, who landed the Albert Bartlett last season, extended his record to 2-2 over fences and will no doubt be one of the leading players when returning to Cheltenham in March.

Winning jockey Harry Cobden said: "There should be a lot of improvement to come from him. He's a proper hardened horse. The Brown Advisory would be right up his street as they go a good old gallop."

National Hunt Chase (March 12)

Paddy Power: 8 Salvador Ziggy, 10 Favori De Champdou, 10 Stay Away Fay, Corbetts Cross, 11 Three Card Brag, 12 Klassical Dream, 14 Minella Cocooner, Affordale Fury, 16 bar

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

William Hill: 5 Stay Away Fay, Gaelic Warrior, 7 Corbetts Cross, 10 Favori De Champdou, 12 Klassical Dream, Grangeclare West, Fact To File, 14 Hermes Allen, Grey Dawning, 16 bar

Race: Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 25-1 (from 33)

Booster Bob continued his winning run for Olly Murphy when stepping up to Listed company and landing the Claremont Novices' Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

That sealed a hurdling hat-trick for the five-year-old, who has now won four of his five starts.

Murphy has a plan in place for his next race, but is in no hurry to rush Booster Bob this season. He said: "I think the next race for him would be the Supreme Trial at Haydock in January. Do I think he's a Supreme horse? No. I don't want to do too much with him this year, but he's got a lot of ability and he handles testing ground. He's going to be a lovely chaser next year."

Supreme Novices' Hurdle (March 12)

Sky Bet: 6-1 A Dream To Share, 13-2 Jeriko Du Reponet, 8 Mirazur West, 11 Firefox, Willmount, 12 Daddy Long Legs, 14 Ballyburn, 16 Down Memory Lane, 18 bar

Slade Steel (near): a Grade 2 winner over hurdles at Navan Credit: Patrick McCann

Race: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 10-1 (from 25)

Henry de Bromhead won the Ballymore with Bob Olinger in 2021, and the same connections could target the race again with Slade Steel after his Grade 2 win at Navan on Saturday.

The Robcour-owned Slade Steel has won three of his four races for the stable, including both starts over hurdles, and could run in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice over Christmas.

De Bromhead said: "He's improving which is lovely. I don't think he needs to go up to an extreme distance, he has plenty of gears and won a bumper well."

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (March 13)

Sky Bet: 7-1 Ballyburn, 10 Firefox, A Dream To Share, 12 Willmount, Down Memory Lane, 14 Mirazur West, 16 Slade Steel, Predators Gold, Johnnywho, 18 bar

Race: Turners Novices' Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Odds: 10-1 (from 40, Turners), 12 (from 33, Brown Advisory)

Indiana Dream produced arguably the most eyecatching display on Saturday when running out a 13-length winner on his chasing debut at Navan, resulting in bookmakers making him one the major players for Cheltenham.

He was significantly cut for the Turners and Brown Advisory following his commanding victory for Willie Mullins. He has a 3-3 record, winning a bumper in France before landing a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle on his sole start last season.

Frank Berry, racing manager for owner JP McManus, said: "He's a fine big horse and we're delighted with him. He could be nice if he stays sound."

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

bet365: 5-2 Gaelic Warrior, 7-1 Inthepocket, 8 Facile Vega, Corbetts Cross, 10 Hermes Allen, Blazing Khal, 12 Marine Nationale, 14 Klassical Dream, 16 bar

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

William Hill: 5-1 Stay Away Fay, Gaelic Warrior, 7 Corbetts Cross, 10 Favori De Champdou, 12 Klassical Dream, Grangeclare West, Fact To File, 14 Hermes Allen, Grey Dawning, 16 bar

Silent Approach: was cut to 25-1 for the Mares' Chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Race: Mares' Chase

Odds: 25-1 (from 50)

This five-year-old mare has shown huge consistency in her six runs since September, which culminated in Grade 2 success when defying odds of 33-1 at Cork on Sunday.

Silent Approach had hit the crossbar on a number of occasions over hurdles, but the switch to fences seems to have done the trick and she could be one to keep an eye out as the season goes on.

She could head to Cheltenham for trainer Con O'Keeffe, who said: "We have been jumping hurdles all year with her, but the lads have been saying to jump fences. She's a great jumper and is improving all the time."

Mares' Chase (March 15)

bet365: 7-2 Allegorie De Vassy, Dinoblue, 9-1 Halka Du Tabert, 10 Impervious, Instit, 12 Galia Des Liteaux, 16 Limerick Lace, 20 Brandy Love, Maskada, 22 bar

Read more . . .

What's on this week: December Gold Cup and Hermes Allen the highlights as Cheltenham hosts two-day meeting

Jonbon clash could come before Cheltenham as Willie Mullins has Ascot option for El Fabiolo after successful return

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.