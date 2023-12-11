What's on this week: December Gold Cup and Hermes Allen the highlights as Cheltenham hosts two-day meeting

Monday

Grade 2 bumper winner Florida Dreams failed to strike on his hurdling debut but heads back to Ayr in a bid to improve on his third-place finish last month under Danny McMenamin (12.20 ).

The jockey is set to partner favourite Ned Tanner an hour later in the 3m handicap chase (1.20 ), while more jump racing can be found at Lingfield, where veteran chase regular Saint Xavier is among nine runners in the feature chase (2.35 ).

Evening racing takes place at Chelmsford but away from the track there are confirmations for Saturday's December Gold Cup, one of the betting highlights of the jumps season.

The field will begin to take shape at noon while entries for Saturday's other races, including the Grade 2 Bristol Novices' Hurdle, will be revealed.

Tuesday

Captain Conby was unable to hold a flame to Sharjah or Knappers Hill on his last two starts but returns to calmer waters in the rated novice chase (12.00 ) at Punchestown, which is the track's last meeting before Christmas.

Listed winner Cool Survivor features on the card as he bids for a first chase success (12.30 ), while promising unbeaten novice hurdler A Penny A Hundred is one to watch out for as she steps up in class (2.00 ) for Willie Mullins.

A Penny A Hundred: unbeaten filly takes on Listed company on Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann

Recent winners Great Ocean and Him Malaya contest Wincanton's feature Yarlington Handicap Hurdle (2.45 ) on an afternoon of jumps action across Britain and Ireland, with additional meetings at Ffos Las and Fontwell.

Evening racing comes from Southwell, which includes a £20,000 fillies' mile handicap (7.00 ).

Wednesday

Grade 1 winner Apple Away is entered in two races this week and she could take up her first engagement at Leicester, where she would carry bottom weight in the beginners' chase (1.05 ). Mister Coffey and Samarrive are among potential opponents to the Sefton Novices' Hurdle winner on her second chase start for Lucinda Russell.

At Exeter, Sir Psycho is entered in the Christow Handicap Chase (1.50 ) and could bid to follow up an impressive stable debut win for Harry Derham at Ascot last month.

Racing also takes place at Hexham, Lingfield and Dundalk, while Kempton's all-weather evening card is one to note featuring the Listed Wild Flower Stakes (7.30 ).

The 1m4f contest includes an entry for top-level globetrotter Rebel's Romance alongside Godolphin stablemate Goldspur , who makes his first start in over a year and a half after last seen finishing third to Westover in Sandown's 2022 Classic Trial.

Thursday

There is Listed action at Warwick with the Lady Godiva Mares' Novices' Chase (1.55 ), in which the Nicky Henderson-trained Arclight could seek to extend her unbeaten chase record with a third consecutive success.

Arclight: entered at Warwick on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Newcastle returns with a jumps card, while the pick of the evening racing is the mile handicap (8.00 ) at Chelmsford, where Listed winner Tacarib Bay could take on up to three hat-trick seekers in the £25,000 contest.

Thursday could see the chasing debut of Blood Destiny , who was sent off at 3-1 for the Triumph Hurdle but could manage only ninth and is entered in Naas's beginners' chase (12.00 ), while declarations for Saturday's action can be found on the Racing Post website in the morning.

Friday

Cheltenham kicks off its two-day Christmas meeting with a host of popular names. Among them could be Hermes Allen , who made a positive start to his chasing career when winning a Grade 2 at Newbury. He could take on fellow unbeaten chasers Trelawne and Tritonic in Friday's 2m4½f event (12.40 ).

Irish raiders Galvin , Conflated and Gold Cup winner Minella Indo hold entries for the cross-country chase (3.00 ) and a valuable £50,000 veterans' chase (2.25 ) is also of interest across an intriguing card.

Doncaster and Bangor host jumps meetings, while the sole Flat fixture comes at Southwell, with an all-weather evening card.

Saturday

The Virgin Bet December Gold Cup (1.50 ) headlines the action on Saturday at Cheltenham and looks to be another fiercely competitive running, with Olly Murphy seeking his first win with market leader Thunder Rock .

However, no favourite has won the 2m4½f contest in the last decade. Paul Nicholls will be seeking another big handicap success with four entries headed by Il Ridoto after landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup with Stage Star last month.

Thunder Rock: heads the market for the December Gold Cup Credit: Mark Cranham

The Grade 2 Bristol Novices' Hurdle (3.00 ) also features on Saturday's card, won last year by subsequent Boyne Hurdle winner Blazing Khal.

Meetings at Doncaster, Fairyhouse and Hereford round off the day's jumps action, while Newcastle and Wolverhampton host all-weather fixtures.



Sunday

Two Listed contests headline the action at Navan alongside a Listed mares' novice hurdle at Thurles.

In Britain, there is sure to be plenty of interest in the latest Pertemps qualifier at Carlisle and Southwell's jumps card rounds off the week.

Read more:

Jonbon clash could come before Cheltenham as Willie Mullins has Ascot option for El Fabiolo after successful return

Micky Hammond runner withdrawn after stable mix-up leads to raceday administration of anti-bleeding drug

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.