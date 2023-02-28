Who is entered for the Champion Bumper, Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase and Hunters' Chase?

Willie Mullins looks set to have another dominant team for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper () this year after ante-post favourite It's For Me featured among 14 entries in the race for the trainer on Tuesday.

The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned five-year-old is 3-1 market leader for the contest, which Mullins has won a record 12 times including the last three runnings, having made an impressive bumper debut at Navan in January.

The Closutton trainer also has fellow leading fancies Fun Fun Fun and Chapeau De Soleil among the 44 entries dominated by Irish-trained runners, with 27 of those in contention for the race on March 15 hailing from that country. They also include Grade 2 winner A Dream To Share for John Kiely and owner JP McManus.

Queens Gamble, an impressive winner of her two bumpers at Cheltenham before losing her unbeaten record at Market Rasen last time, heads the British team for trainer Oliver Sherwood.

In the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase () on the same day, last year's winner Delta Work has been entered and is one of four in contention for Gordon Elliott.

Elliott's team could also include Grade 1-winning chaser Galvin, while 12 of the 20 potential runners are trained in Ireland.

The British team for the unique contest includes course-and-distance winner Back On The Lash for trainer Martin Keighley, as well as Grand National Trial runner-up Snow Leopardess.

St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase () favourite Vaucelet is among three entries for trainer David Christie as he bids to avenge his agonising defeat in the race last year.

Winged Leader, Christie's representative 12 months ago, was pipped at the line by Billaway on that occasion and both are among the 35 entered, as well as last year's leading British contender Famous Clermont.

Full list of entries

Glenfarclas Chase (20)

Back On The Lash

Coup De Pinceau

Deise Aba

Delta Work

Diesel D'Allier

Easysland

Foxy Jacks

Francky Du Berlais

Franco De Port

Galvin

Gin On Lime

Hardline

Hurricane Darwin

John Adams

Lieutenant Rocco

Mortal

Plan Of Attack

Singing Banjo

Snow Leopardess

Vital Island

bet365: 10-11 Delta Work, 7-2 Galvin, 7-1 Franco De Port, 12 Back On The Lash, 14 Deise Aba, 16 Snow Leopardess, 20 bar

Champion Bumper (44)

A Dream To Share

Any Road

Beachcomber

Better Days Ahead

Bullets Hill

Captain Cody

Captain Teague

Chapeau De Soleil

Chosen Witness

D Art D Art

Dancing City

Diesel Line

Encanto Bruno

Esprit Du Potier

Fact To File

Fancy Girl

Fascile Mode

Favour And Fortune

Fiercely Proud

Fingle Bridge

Fun Fun Fun

Invictus World

It's For Me

Jack Hyde

Kamsinas

Kinbara

King Of Kingsfield

Largy Hill

Lecky Watson

Light Sentence

Loughglynn

Lump Sum

No Time To Wait

Out Of Focus

Pour Les Filles

Quantum Storm

Queens Gamble

Samui

Shinji

Special Cadeau

Walks Like The Man

Western Diego

Westport Cove

Yonconor

William Hill: 10-3 It's For Me, 11-2 A Dream To Share, 7 Fun Fun Fun, 8 Ballyburn, 9 Chapeau De Soleil, 10 Western Diego, 12 Fact To File, Better Days Ahead, Westport Cove, Queens Gamble, 14 bar

Hunters’ Chase (35)

Billaway

Black Op

Bob And Co

Brain Power

Cat Tiger

Cheltenam De Vaige

Chris's Dream

Dandy Dan

Diable De Sivola

Dorking Cock

Dubai Quest

Famous Clermont

Ferns Lock

From The Heart

Go Go Geronimo

I K Brunel

Its On The Line

Law Of Gold

Le Malin

Mighty Stowaway

Moratorium

Myth Buster

Not That Fuisse

Oscar Wilde

Premier Magic

Rewritetherules

Rocky's Howya

Secret Investor

Shantou Flyer

Singapore Saga

The Storyteller

Vaucelet

Winged Leader

Woodbrook Boy

Wotzizname

William Hill: 2-1 Vaucelet, 3 Ferns Lock, 5 Famous Clermont, Winged Leader, 7 Billaway, 10 Chris's Dream, Secret Investor, 12 Bob And Co, Dorking Cock, Cat Tiger, 14 bar

