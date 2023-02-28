Who is entered for the Champion Bumper, Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase and Hunters' Chase?
Willie Mullins looks set to have another dominant team for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper (5.30, March 15) this year after ante-post favourite It's For Me featured among 14 entries in the race for the trainer on Tuesday.
The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned five-year-old is 3-1 market leader for the contest, which Mullins has won a record 12 times including the last three runnings, having made an impressive bumper debut at Navan in January.
The Closutton trainer also has fellow leading fancies Fun Fun Fun and Chapeau De Soleil among the 44 entries dominated by Irish-trained runners, with 27 of those in contention for the race on March 15 hailing from that country. They also include Grade 2 winner A Dream To Share for John Kiely and owner JP McManus.
Queens Gamble, an impressive winner of her two bumpers at Cheltenham before losing her unbeaten record at Market Rasen last time, heads the British team for trainer Oliver Sherwood.
In the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10) on the same day, last year's winner Delta Work has been entered and is one of four in contention for Gordon Elliott.
Elliott's team could also include Grade 1-winning chaser Galvin, while 12 of the 20 potential runners are trained in Ireland.
The British team for the unique contest includes course-and-distance winner Back On The Lash for trainer Martin Keighley, as well as Grand National Trial runner-up Snow Leopardess.
St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (4.10, March 17) favourite Vaucelet is among three entries for trainer David Christie as he bids to avenge his agonising defeat in the race last year.
Winged Leader, Christie's representative 12 months ago, was pipped at the line by Billaway on that occasion and both are among the 35 entered, as well as last year's leading British contender Famous Clermont.
Full list of entries
Glenfarclas Chase (20)
Back On The Lash
Coup De Pinceau
Deise Aba
Delta Work
Diesel D'Allier
Easysland
Foxy Jacks
Francky Du Berlais
Franco De Port
Galvin
Gin On Lime
Hardline
Hurricane Darwin
John Adams
Lieutenant Rocco
Mortal
Plan Of Attack
Singing Banjo
Snow Leopardess
Vital Island
bet365: 10-11 Delta Work, 7-2 Galvin, 7-1 Franco De Port, 12 Back On The Lash, 14 Deise Aba, 16 Snow Leopardess, 20 bar
Champion Bumper (44)
A Dream To Share
Any Road
Beachcomber
Better Days Ahead
Bullets Hill
Captain Cody
Captain Teague
Chapeau De Soleil
Chosen Witness
D Art D Art
Dancing City
Diesel Line
Encanto Bruno
Esprit Du Potier
Fact To File
Fancy Girl
Fascile Mode
Favour And Fortune
Fiercely Proud
Fingle Bridge
Fun Fun Fun
Invictus World
It's For Me
Jack Hyde
Kamsinas
Kinbara
King Of Kingsfield
Largy Hill
Lecky Watson
Light Sentence
Loughglynn
Lump Sum
No Time To Wait
Out Of Focus
Pour Les Filles
Quantum Storm
Queens Gamble
Samui
Shinji
Special Cadeau
Walks Like The Man
Western Diego
Westport Cove
Yonconor
William Hill: 10-3 It's For Me, 11-2 A Dream To Share, 7 Fun Fun Fun, 8 Ballyburn, 9 Chapeau De Soleil, 10 Western Diego, 12 Fact To File, Better Days Ahead, Westport Cove, Queens Gamble, 14 bar
Hunters’ Chase (35)
Billaway
Black Op
Bob And Co
Brain Power
Cat Tiger
Cheltenam De Vaige
Chris's Dream
Dandy Dan
Diable De Sivola
Dorking Cock
Dubai Quest
Famous Clermont
Ferns Lock
From The Heart
Go Go Geronimo
I K Brunel
Its On The Line
Law Of Gold
Le Malin
Mighty Stowaway
Moratorium
Myth Buster
Not That Fuisse
Oscar Wilde
Premier Magic
Rewritetherules
Rocky's Howya
Secret Investor
Shantou Flyer
Singapore Saga
The Storyteller
Vaucelet
Winged Leader
Woodbrook Boy
Wotzizname
William Hill: 2-1 Vaucelet, 3 Ferns Lock, 5 Famous Clermont, Winged Leader, 7 Billaway, 10 Chris's Dream, Secret Investor, 12 Bob And Co, Dorking Cock, Cat Tiger, 14 bar
