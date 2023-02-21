Cheltenham Festival handicaps suffer significant drop in number of entries

There has been a significant drop in the number of entries for the handicap races at this year's Cheltenham Festival as 585 runners featured across the nine contests.

At this stage last year, 654 remained in contention for the four-day spectacle but even that was a reduced figure from 676 in 2021. The handicap entry figure of 930 in 2015 has been the highest recorded over the last decade as small field sizes continue to impact racing in Britain.

Ireland claimed a dominant 18-10 win in the Prestbury Cup last year and the away side will once again have a formidable team as 265 of the 585 entries for the handicap contests are trained across the Irish Sea.

Leading Ultima Handicap Chase contender Into Overdrive is one of 63 entered into the 3m1f contest on the opening day of the festival, a figure which has dropped from 82 at this stage last year.

The eight-year-old was last seen beating Sounds Russian by half a length in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby on December 26.

That was his fifth win from his last six starts and his trainer Mark Walford is full of confidence heading to Cheltenham in three weeks' time.

Into Overdrive: could prove to be Mark Walford's first Cheltenham Festival winner Credit: John Grossick

He said: “He’s in cracking form now and this race is certainly the target. He seems to be improving all the time and he won a very competitive renewal of the Rowland Meyrick.

“We didn’t go up too much in trip and we’ll go there with a fighting chance. He definitely stays well and we have no concern even though he’s won over shorter distances.

“He is versatile ground-wise, so if it turns out softer then I wouldn’t be too worried and if it’s good ground that will be fine too. On the first day of the festival I don’t think it’ll be quicker than good.”

Into Overdrive is a general 8-1 shot to provide Walford with his first festival winner, while Threeunderthrufive, Remastered and Irish raider The Goffer are also battling it out near the top of the betting.

The Martin Pipe has attracted the most entries with 88, but that figure has dropped by 23 from 12 months ago, while 87 stand their ground at this stage for the Coral Cup on March 15.

In the Martin Pipe, 46 of those entries are Irish representatives with Gordon Elliott responsible for 18, including ante-post favourite Three Card Brag. Elliott could also saddle Landrake, while recent Ascot winner Irish Hill and Langer Dan – well fancied for this race in each of the last two seasons – also feature.

Willie Mullins is leaving his options open for Grade 1 winner Brandy Love, who is one of 87 entered into the Coral Cup on day two of the festival. The seven-year-old, who makes her first start since April in the Quevega Hurdle at Punchestown on Wednesday, could take on the likes of Fil Dor and the Gary Moore-trained Fifty Ball.

Stage Star: could run in the Plate at the festival on March 16 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Meanwhile, Nicholls maintains a strong hand in the Plate Handicap Chase as Flic Ou Voyou, Hitman, Il Ridoto and Stage Star all are in contention to run in the 2m4f event on the penultimate day of the festival, a race that has attracted 64 runners.

Forty-seven remain in contention for the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase, including ante-post favourite Aucunrisque. The figure is up from 38 last year with Dads Lad and the Dan Skelton-trained Third Time Lucki also entered.

Fifty-five are entered into the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, with Mullins holding leading claims in the contest through ante-post favourite Tekao.

The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle has recorded the lowest number of entries with 44, down from 53 last year. Maxxum, Botox Has and Rendlesham second Itchy Feet are amongst the current field.

A total of 61 have been entered in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, a figure which has dropped by just two from last year. Irish champion trainer Mullins could hold the key as Ramillies and Mr Incredible head the betting in the 3m2f contest.

The McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle has attracted 76 entries, which includes the Nicky Henderson-trained First Street, Filey Bay and last year’s Triumph Hurdle third Pied Piper.

Total entries for the Cheltenham Festival's nine handicaps over the past decade:

2023: 585

2022: 654

2021: 676

2020: 856

2019: 812

2018: 766

2017: 882

2016: 897

2015: 930

2014: 923

