'All he does is stay and this might be the race for him' - trainers on their National Hunt Chase entries
George Baker, trainer of Jon Snow
He would need another qualifying run to get in the National Hunt Chase so we’ve opted to go the hurdling route by running him in a Pertemps qualifier this weekend with a view to going to the final at Cheltenham or the Coral Cup.
Gordon Elliott, trainer of Chemical Energy and Minella Crooner
Chemical Energy hadn't been seen since October so he would have badly needed the run at Naas and he has come on a ton from that. I wouldn't discount him from the National Hunt Chase, it's been his aim all season. I'm hoping Minella Crooner will come forward from Fairyhouse as I think he is better than that. All he does is stay so the National Hunt Chase might be the race for him.
Chris Gordon, trainer of Coolvalla
It would really need to rain a good deal for him to run so I would say he's an unlikely runner at this stage.
