'The strikes have definitely had an impact' - Cheltenham boss reacts to big drop in crowds

The combination of a two-day teacher strike and a train strike during this week’s festival has impacted crowd figures at the big meeting, according to Cheltenham's boss.

Wednesday’s official attendance was 50,387 – down by 14,044 on last year – and Tuesday’s crowd was 60,284, a drop of 8,283 on last year. The maximum crowd for each day at the meeting has been capped at 68,500 this year, with the aim of improving the racegoer experience, and Thursday's attendance of 62,429 was down by 11,325 on last year.

Cheltenham's director Ian Renton said: “I think the strikes have definitely had an impact and we saw when they were announced that ticket sales slowed. We’re comparing the figures to a bumper year and we’ve capped the attendance in particular for tomorrow. We were expecting fewer people and everything I’ve heard so far suggests people have had a comfortable experience and that is important.

“We were really keen that those coming have a comfortable experience and having a slightly smaller crowd helps to achieve that.”

There are no tickets available on the gate for Gold Cup day and Renton added: “We sold out for Gold Cup day at the end of January – the quickest we have ever sold out – and that's fantastic. The appetite is really strong, hospitality has been flying and has remained as popular ever.”

Honeysuckle: a memorable final win on day one Credit: Edward Whitaker

Day one of this year’s festival will not be forgotten in a hurry, with Constitution Hill’s Champion Hurdle victory followed by a poignant Mares’ Hurdle success for Honeysuckle on her final start, and it surpassed Renton’s expectations.

He said: “When you have days like we’ve had so far this week, and the quality of racing on show, I’m sure it will drive people back again next year. Tuesday has to be one of, if not the, greatest day I can recall. I had hope and expectation that Constitution Hill would win, and win in the way he did, but it was a dream to see Honeysuckle win.

“To see the unbelievable adulation for her, Henry [De Bromhead], Rachael [Blackmore] and the team was incredible and every viewing point of the winner’s enclosure and parade ring was packed. It was lovely to experience, and for what Henry has been through, people were so sympathetic to that.”

