'He's as good as any' - Liam McKenna brings Good Time Jonny from last to first to land the Pertemps

If ever there was a jockey who was not going to give up when things got tricky on big Pertemps Final fancy Good Time Jonny it was Liam McKenna.

His whole career has been a lesson in the value of patience – good things may come to those who wait but it might be quite a wait. Which made the glorious reward of a spectacular first Cheltenham Festival success all the more special.

It is more than seven years since he showed what he can do by winning on Unowhatimeanharry at the November meeting here and the fact he is still a claimer shows that all has not gone quite as well as he might have hoped since.

Then just as McKenna signalled that he had turned the corner by landing the Galway Hurdle last July on Tudor City for Tony Martin on his first ride back from injury another setback dumped him on to the sidelines.

All of which armed him perfectly to keep battling against the odds as Good Time Jonny lost ground at the start, was hampered when a rival fell at the second flight and was still just about last turning for home.

Liam McKenna pats Good Time Jonny after winning the Pertemps Credit: Patrick McCann

He kept persevering and his mount responded, passing horse after horse to hit the front on the run-in and win going away by three and a quarter lengths.

"I had a willing partner from turning in and the long run really suited him," McKenna said. "I never got into a position that I was comfortable with and we were always a little bit further back than we wanted.

"The start was the first problem, then not too far along a horse fell in front of him and he was very lucky to have the room to step to the side and get by him. It all worked out at the very end."

Reflecting on his season, he said: "My first ride back from breaking a collarbone was the Galway Hurdle that I won and I got going after that, then I broke my cheekbone and eye socket about a month later and was out of the game for a while. It's been touch and go but the highs have been very high."

Martin had never lost faith in McKenna and was delighted to land his first festival winner since 2015.

“He was last at the top of the hill but Liam had the patience to sit and wait and it turned out well," he said "It’s been a few years now since we had a winner here, but it is worth the agony and the hardship. It’s absolutely brilliant. A bit of a gap makes it better!

"It’s unfortunate that Liam is claiming 5lb – he just never got the rub of the green and things didn’t quite happen for him but he is a more than capable rider. He’s as good as any."

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.