Ruby Walsh criticises Paul Townend and Davy Russell for 'soft lead' given to Harry Cobden and Stage Star

Ruby Walsh said Davy Russell and Paul Townend allowed Harry Cobden to gain a "soft lead" before his victory .

Cobden assumed an early lead, while Russell, partnering the odds-on favourite Mighty Potter, and Townend, aboard Appreciate It, were settled in midfield.

They kept tabs on each other while Stage Star bowled along in front before Appreciate It hung badly left and hampered Mighty Potter two out.

Stage Star finished powerfully to deny 40-1 shot Notlongtillmay, with Mighty Potter, switched right approaching the last, in third and Appreciate It in fourth.

"It was a wonderful ride from Harry Cobden but you have to think Davy Russell and Paul Townend were thinking about each other," said Walsh on ITV Racing.

"It was a well-judged ride in front from Harry but he was probably given it a bit easy" Credit: Patrick McCann

"Harry bucked out in front on Stage Star, who jumped out really well. When they swing into the back straight, you can see Harry has a substantial and soft lead.

"Paul is following Davy, who is judging the race, while Harry got it easy. On the straight, he still doesn't go for everything and gets a good jump at the second-last.

"When Appreciate It gets involved he hangs badly and cuts across James Du Berlais and Mighty Potter, who was switched right. That put an end to his chance.

"Stage Star had loads left and found lots under pressure. It was a well-judged ride in front from Harry but he was probably given it a bit easy."

On whether Mighty Potter appeared to be leaning right on the straight, Russell said: "Yeah, but he’s done that in the past. He was still running at the line. I’ve no excuse, we never missed a beat, I can’t put my finger on anything to suggest why."

Trainer Gordon Elliott added: "That was a bit below par and bit disappointing. Davy said he was going as quick as he could all the way and could never really get to grips with the winner, who was really good"

