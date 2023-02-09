Racing Post logo
'We will supplement him' - French raider Gold Tweet on course for Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

Johnny Charron celebrates after Gold Tweet wins the Cleeve Hurdle
Johnny Charron celebrates after Gold Tweet wins the Cleeve Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Gold Tweet, France's first Graded winner at Cheltenham in 18 years, looks set to return to the scene of his recent triumph.

His trainer Gabriel Leenders confirmed the intention to supplement Gold Tweet for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on March 16, a race for which he is a best-priced 8-1.

Leenders sent Gold Tweet to take up the challenge in the Grade 2 Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle on Trials day to test the water with his first runner in Britain, and was overjoyed with the son of On Est Bien's defeat of Dashel Drasher and Paisley Park under another Cheltenham first-timer, Johnny Charron.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 9 February 2023Last updated 10:50, 9 February 2023
