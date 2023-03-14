How to use the best bookmaker offers on day one of the Cheltenham Festival

With so many betting offers available at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, it can be easy to get confused. Racing Post betting editor Keith Melrose gives the pick of the bets to make the most of these offers.

Most firms paying four places (usually three)

Recommendation: back Inthepocket each-way

The money has been coming in for JP McManus's representative in the Supreme, partly on account of the forecast testing ground and partly because he was expected to run in the Ballymore pre-declarations.

This horse would be an old-school Supreme winner – he has size about him and looked short on experience even when second at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out – but his undoubted talent can take him into the frame and being paid four places in a 14-runner race is generous.

Sky Bet paying eight places (most firms six or seven; usually four)

Recommendation: back Corach Rambler each-way

While Corach Rambler is not really near the top of my list for the Ultima, even if he ends up too far big to win this race his record at Cheltenham and finishing rattle ought to carry him into the places. With Monbeg Genius the one for money pre-race, Corach Rambler is edging out to an each-way price.

William Hill offering evens about Constituion Hill (max bet £10)

Recommendation: back Constitution Hill to win

Hills are offering even-money about Constitution Hill, up to £10. As this is part of their 'epic odds' promotion, winnings would be paid as cash, should the Champion Hurdle favourite win as expected.

Sky Bet offering four places (usually three)

Recommendation: back Brandy Love each-way

The mount of Paul Townend, Brandy Love is a seriously progressive mare who should come on for her recent return at Punchestown. She jumps left, so Cheltenham ought to suit her as well as the right-handed tracks she has been racing on in Ireland.

Most firms offering six places (usually four)

Recommendation: back Punta Del Esta each-way

Punta Del Este looked a good horse when winning at Cannes in December and had not been long with Dan Skelton when finishing third on his British debut. He can come on for that and prove better than a mark of 126, certainly good enough to finish in the first quarter of the field here.

Multiple recommendation

Each-way Yankee – Inthepocket (1.30), Corach Rambler (2.50), Brandy Love (4.10) and Punta Del Este (4.50)

Multiplying these generous offers can stack the odds in your favour. While across the four races, it is Sky Bet offering the best place terms, you might want to consider using the Betfair Sportsbook for a multiple bet on Tuesday. Opt in, place a multiple bet of at least £10 (a 50p each-way Yankee, say) and you can get a free £10 multiple to use on Wednesday or Thursday. The only races in which their place terms are worse than Sky Bet's are the Ultima (seven places instead of eight) and Mares' Hurdle (three instead of four).

Also check your Paddy Power account, as many customers are being offered free bets on Tuesday. How much depends on your account, so be sure to check in to see what is on offer for you. The recommendation for a win single on Tuesday would be either Gaillard Du Mesnil in the closing National Hunt Chase, or Into Overdrive in the Ultima if you fancy a bigger swing.

