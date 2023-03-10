Best bookmaker offers: how to make the most of your 2023 Cheltenham Festival betting

The busiest betting week of the year is just around the corner and bookmakers have plenty of special lined up to try to attract punters ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, which starts on Tuesday.

Sky Bet are continuing their money back offer on the first race every day of the festival, starting with the Supreme Novices' Hurdle (), which kicks off day one on Tuesday.

Losing win bets are refunded as cash up to £10 on the first bet placed. Customers with a Sky Bet account can also do the ITV7, a free-to-play game where a prize of £100,000 is up for grabs for picking the seven winners of the selected races.

Paddy Power are offering three free bets for new and existing customers across the week. The free bets are valid on any race on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with one free bet to be used on each of the first three days of the festival.

Coral customers can play the Super Series game every day of the festival for free. Players must pick a horse to place in every race – place terms are those offered by Coral, not like Placepot terms – and will be knocked out of the competition if they fail to do so. The last ones standing win a share of the £25,000 prize pool.

Betfred are giving all customers, who have previously placed a bet, a £1 free bet to use on any race at the Cheltenham Festival. There is an extra incentive, however, as the customer who gets the biggest return from their £1 free bet wins £100,000!

Those who place Cheltenham Festival accas with William Hill will benefit from 'Acca Freedom', which allows customers to either boost their accumulator odds or insure you acca against one result – meaning if that one fails, you get your money back up to £20.

Betfair are offering a completely free £2 bet for all customers on Cheltenham Festival multiples. They will also offer punters who stake £10 on multiples – this can be lots of small-stake multiples, or one of £10 – a free £10 bet, valid for 48 hours, to use on other multiple bets on all four days of the festival.

Customers using bet365 can expect a price promise for every race of the festival shown live on ITV. They will match or beat the best price for any horse, every day of the festival.

Bet365 are also offering a bet boost on selected horses in every race during the Cheltenham Festival, which is for new and existing customers.

