Going expected to remain soft, good to soft in places for Gold Cup day

Cheltenham’s clerk of the course Jon Pullin expects the going description to remain soft, good to soft in places for Gold Cup day.

Light showers were falling at the end of day three and Friday was forecast to be mainly dry with the chance of a quick shower in the afternoon. It will be mild with temperatures peaking at 14C.

Pullin said on Thursday evening: “It looks like the showers may continue for an hour or so after racing, but there’s nothing forecast overnight.

Jon Pullin: “The feedback from jockeys today has been positive" Credit: Edward Whitaker

“It should be mainly dry tomorrow, although there are some thundershowers around in the area. There’s nothing directly forecast for us, but it wouldn’t be a total surprise if we did hit on a short, sharp shower. I envisage we’ll start on the same ground tomorrow with the little rain to come.”

The New course was used for the first time on day three and Pullin was pleased with how jockeys found the racing surface, with fresh ground in use for the final day.

Pullin said: “The feedback from jockeys today has been positive. From the early races they didn’t find it too testing at all, and they felt there was plenty of good to soft out there.”

Gold Cup day has started on good-to-soft ground for the last two years and conditions are expected to be marginally easier this time.

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.