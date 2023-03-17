Galopin Des Champs 'proving really strong' in Gold Cup market - McManus and De Bromhead runners gain traction

Your one-stop shop for Cheltenham Festival news on Friday morning . . .

Money talk: JP McManus runner popular in festival finale

Iroko has been well supported to give joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero a first taste of festival success in the very last race of this year's meeting.

A general 5-1 (from 7) second favourite behind Cool Survivor, Iroko bids to follow up two wins at Wetherby this season under Aidan Kelly in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle ().

Owned by JP McManus, Iroko is officially rated 17lb higher than he was at the start of the season and picked up a 10lb rise in the weights when scoring by 14 lengths on his latest start.

At bigger prices in the same race, Might I, Irish Hill and No Ordinary Joe are all popular in a competitive betting heat.

Galopin Des Champs hasn't flinched at the head of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup () market and is described as a "massive bullet" heading in the direction of Ladbrokes.

"Galopin Des Champs is proving really strong this morning in the Gold Cup, and if he’s turned over we’ll dodge a massive bullet," said Ladbrokes head of PR Nicola McGeady. "However, the worst result right now is Hewick who has been backed into 33-1 (from 50).

"The other one coming for notable support is Ahoy Senor, who is now 18-1 (from 22). It’s clear punters really want to be with the favourite, but are seeking big each-way prices for a bit of value."

Updated at 1.00pm

Market update: bumper betting week for Star Sports

Trade has gone from "strength to strength" this week according to Star Sports, although betting on Cheltenham Gold Cup day has yet to catch fire.

Despite a slower start to Friday, Albert Bartlett () favourite Corbetts Cross and Mares' Chase () market leader Allegorie De Vassy are already proving popular according to the firm's head of trading Dave Jolly.

"We've just got busier day by day, which has been really impressive," said Jolly. "Usually it's up and down, so hopefully it bodes well for today, although it seems a bit quieter at the moment.

"There are no huge bets yet but I wouldn't expect them and at the moment and there's still plenty of business. With possible rain expected later, people might be waiting to see what happens there."

Jolly reports Gold Cup () favourite Galopin Des Champs to be rock steady, but Corbetts Cross and Allegorie De Vassy hold the key to the day at the moment.

He added: "Corbetts Cross was all the rage this morning and we've had to shorten him a few times. That one and Allegorie De Vassy are the best backed with us today."

Updated at 11.45am

Star duo: bookmakers fear Blackmore and De Bromhead runners on final day

Punters are keen to side with Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, with the in-form duo well represented across the card.

De Bromhead has already enjoyed a fine week with Honeysuckle, Maskada and Envoi Allen all scoring, with Blackmore partnering Honeysuckle on Tuesday and Envoi Allen yesterday.

They chase back-to-back wins in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup with A Plus Tard, who was well supported on Thursday, and punters think it will be a good day all round for the duo.

"Punters have very much had the best of things on the first three days of this year’s Cheltenham Festival, which means the final day will once again be by far the busiest day of the week, and so far it’s the in-form duo of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore who are attracting the cash,” said Coral’s David Stevens.

“Their Ascending is 10-1 (from 33-1) in the opening Triumph Hurdle, Ballyadam has halved to 8-1 (from 16-1) for the County Hurdle, Hiddenvalley Lake is 5-1 (from 15-2) for the Albert Bartlett, while Magic Daze is 5-1 (from 7-1) for the Mares’ Chase."

Updated at 10.30am

O'Leary: 'I don't think Conflated will win but he'll run very well'

Ryanair and Gigginstown House Stud chief Michael O'Leary cannot see past Galopin Des Champs winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Savills Chase scorer Conflated runs for the owners in the festival showpiece and is a general 18-1 shot behind 6-4 favourite Galopin Des Champs.

Davy Russell rides the Gordon Elliott-trained Conflated, who was disputing second when falling at the second-last in the Ryanair Chase last year.

O'Leary said on ITV's Opening Show: "I don't think Conflated will win the Gold Cup but he'll run very well. He has a high cruising speed and jumps very well. He was a bit of a nut job in his earlier days but he has settled down and matured. Galopin Des Champs looks super special and I suspect we're running for second place."

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Gold Cup outsider Hewick, is set to walk the track with the horse's owner this morning to ensure the ground is suitable for his American Grand National winner.

Hanlon appears ready to run but admitted, in an ideal world, he'd have liked to have seen 'good' in the official going description.

“I’m a little bit concerned about the ground and I’d rather there was good ground out there," said the trainer. "I’ve walked the track and I’m going to walk it with his owner at ten o’clock. I think we’re happy enough and if the owner is happy I’ll be happy. If I thought there was any danger with the horse, I wouldn’t run him with the National a month away.”

Hewick, winner of the Galway Plate in July, is as big as 66-1 for the Gold Cup.

Updated at 9.30am

Going update: soft, good to soft in places with showers possible

The going at Cheltenham remains soft, good to soft in places on Friday morning after 2.5mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The New course was used for the first time this week on Thursday, with riders generally pleased with the track's condition, stating there was "plenty of good to soft" ground.

Clerk of the course Jon Pullin expects a mainly dry morning with potential showers during the afternoon, with the risk of some being heavy. Mild temperatures of 13-14C are anticipated.

Pullin said: "The going remains soft, good to soft in places. We could be dry all day or we could catch a shower or two and if we do, they could be quite heavy but only short and sharp. There should be some sunny intervals as well.

"We've opened up the inside of the chase course and there's three or four yards of fresh ground on the inside. We've also moved some of the hurdle rail out a couple of yards just to push them off some of the ground in certain areas they were racing on yesterday."

Updated at 9.00am

The big story: Galopin Des Champs heads market for thrilling Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs leads an all-star cast for Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (), the feature race of the Cheltenham Festival.

The only blemish of an otherwise perfect record over fences came when Galopin Des Champs knuckled on landing at the final fence in last season's Turners Novices' Chase at this meeting, but comfortable wins in the John Durkan and Irish Gold Cup so far this season see him head the Gold Cup market at a general 6-4.

Henry de Bromhead has enjoyed another fine week in the Cotswolds and saddled his third winner when Envoi Allen upset Shishkin in Thursday's Ryanair.

Punters have certainly latched on to the stable's good form, with last year's Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard no bigger than 9-2 on Friday morning having been supported from 6-1 on the eve of the race.

Paul Nicholls insists King George VI Chase winner Bravemansgame is now the "finished article" and bet365 clipped his price into 6-1 (from 7) overnight. Nicholls is bidding for a fifth win in the Gold Cup and was on the festival scoresheet with Stage Star in Thursday's Turners.

History beckons for Noble Yeats, who has the chance to become only the third horse to win the Gold Cup and Grand National and the first to win Cheltenham's big race having already conquered the National. Despite having no stamina worries, Noble Yeats has been eased to 14-1 (from 12) with Betfair Sportsbook.

At bigger prices there is some early each-way support on Friday morning for Ahoy Senor and Sounds Russian, who filled the first two places in the Cotswold Chase last time. Ahoy Senor is a general 20-1 chance, while Sounds Russian is into 33-1 (from 40) with most bookmakers.

Updated at 7.20am

Watch:

Non-runners: day four absentees

2.10 20 Magnor Glory

4.10 17 Not That Fuisse

5.30 16 Wonderwall, 21 Grozni, 23 Hey Johnny

Updated at 10.30am

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.