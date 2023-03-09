Confirmations for day two of the Cheltenham Festival: the key questions answered

The Cheltenham Festival puzzle is becoming clearer each day and confirmations for Wednesday's card, featuring the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase ( ), were revealed on Thursday. So what more do we know regarding the big names following Thursday's news? Read on to find out . . .

Is the picture any clearer?

In short, no. While Hermes Allen seems all but certain to run here, there were few clues offered up by Willie Mullins as to where his star novice hurdlers will appear. Impaire Et Passe, Gaelic Warrior, Champ Kiely, Il Etait Temps and Facile Vega are all legitimate contenders and were confirmed for the race. Supreme contender High Definition, trained by Joseph O'Brien, was not confirmed, while outsider In Excess was also taken out.

There were some clues, however. An omission of You Wear It Well all but confirms her place in the Mares' Novice Hurdle, while Tahmuras absence means he will line up, as expected, in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Was The Real Whacker confirmed for the ?

Yes. Trainer Patrick Neville has still yet to confirm whether this or an ambitious tilt at the Gold Cup would be the target, but backers of the high-class novice chaser would have been relieved to see him among the confirmations.

The indication that this remains an option prompted bookmakers to shorten him to 4-1 (from 9-2) and he is among the leading contenders, having won impressively on his two chasing starts at Cheltenham this season. He is available at 66-1 for the Gold Cup.

Willie Mullins' likely hand here was not made much clearer with Gaillard Du Mesnil and Sir Gerhard confirmed, despite having options elsewhere, while Turners Novices' Chase favourite Mighty Potter was also put forward. His trainer has the Brown Advisory market leader Gerri Colombe.

What will Willie Mullins' team look like?

Defending champion Energumene was one of three Willie Mullins-trained runners confirmed for the Queen Mother Champion Chase () on Thursday. The eight-year-old is likely to be the yard's main hope once again, but Gentleman De Mee and Blue Lord could also line up against him, although Chacun Pour Soi was scratched.

Blue Lord's confirmation is particularly interesting given he holds an entry in the Ryanair, and his odds of 5-1 for that contest are significantly shorter than his price for the Champion Chase. The presence of Gentleman De Mee may ensure a good pace in the race as he made all to win the Dublin Chase in fine style last time out.

What are the other key details to note on day two?

Two leading contenders for the Grand Annual () were taken out, which opens up that race further. Aucunrisque and Saint Roi were generally 8-1 shots for the final handicap on the day two card and their absence has led to bookmakers clipping Dinoblue and Final Orders at the top of the market.

All runners in the Coral Cup () will be set to carry 5lb more following the scratching of topweight Zanahiyr. Mister Fog and Saint Sam now share 12st burden.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

