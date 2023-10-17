Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day

As much as 50mm of rain could fall on Ascot before Qipco British Champions Day on Saturday, with the course preparing to enact contingency plans if the worst of Storm Babet arrives.

Heavy rain and strong winds have been forecast for the track by the Met Office from Wednesday afternoon, with up to 30mm of rain due to fall in a six-hour period from 3pm. While Thursday’s forecast is less precise, in a worst case scenario there is the potential for a further 20mm of rain at Ascot.

The prospect of significant rain means officials are poised to switch three races, including the Champion Stakes, from the outer round course to the inner course if conditions are heavy.

The ability for Ascot to switch the three races scheduled for the straight course was also raised on Tuesday, albeit the chances of that happening were described as slim by Nick Smith, the course’s director of racing and public affairs, with confidence high that the track can take the battering that is forecast.

It would be the first time since 2019 – and only the second time since Champions Day was created at Ascot in 2011 – that the inner course, usually reserved for hurdles races, was called into action.

The going at Ascot was described as good to soft on the straight course and soft, good to soft in places on the round course. The inner round course was good, good to firm in places.

A Met Office spokesman said: “It looks like there’s going to be some really intense rain - something in the range of 15-20mm through tomorrow evening, probably in around six hours. There’s a small chance there could be more than that, but 25-30mm would be the most.

“Further rain is forecast into Thursday but that looks more hit and miss as it’s showers. There is a chance there could be only a little rain, but there’s also a chance there could be another 20mm. Wednesday is more clear as it’s a band of rain rather than showers. There’s more rain due on Friday but it won’t be as intense as the two previous days, and that’s the same for Saturday.”

There was no firm commitment on when a decision would be made whether to switch races on to the inner course, with the judgement of clerk of the course Chris Stickels crucial, according to Smith.

“What we don’t want to do is to start the hares running by saying if we get this then that happens and so on,” Smith said. “The rules are written very clearly that if there is heavy in the going description on the morning of the race then we will switch to the inner course. We will be monitoring conditions and will make decisions as and when it is appropriate to do so.

“Chris Stickels is an expert clerk of the course and he will know at what point heavy is going to be in the going description for Saturday. When he knows that then that is when we will make the decision. The last time we moved the round course races we were talking about the meeting being abandoned. We’re not anywhere near that, and we’re not thinking that’s going to happen.

“The straight course will be testing, but if it got really bad then we do have the option of switching those races too, but again that’s not something we’re thinking will happen.”

Despite the forecast, the biggest crowd since the coronavirus pandemic is expected at Ascot, with Rod Street, chief executive of the British Champions Series, pointing to the combination of quality racing and Frankie Dettori's farewell to British racing as key.

He said: “We anticipate the highest attendance since before Covid with over 30,000 people coming. We’re going to be close to the numbers we had for when Frankel said adieu in 2012 – the Frankie factor is a real thing.

“The fact Frankie’s carrying on hasn’t really taken away from the fact it’s been a year to celebrate his contribution to the sport. His star quality has added another dimension to the day.”

The wet weather is also causing problems away from Ascot, with a 7.30am inspection taking place at Uttoxeter on Wednesday to determine if chases can go ahead on Friday. If not, the course will host an all-hurdles card.

