'We didn't have much hope' - Uttoxeter and Fakenham cancelled but Redcar goes ahead

Uttoxeter and Fakenham have been forced to cancel their cards on Friday as a result of waterlogging.

Both courses held morning inspections due to the ongoing wet weather conditions caused by Storm Babet.

Uttoxeter’s clerk of the course Richard Fothergill said: "We were walking the track from 6am and by the time we finished there weren't any questions about if we had to abandon or not.

"We had 12.2mm of rainfall within a few hours and we’re expecting another 20-40mm throughout the day. We didn’t have much hope and the track already has standing water in places so we had to make the decision.

"It’s so frustrating because if we were due to race on Wednesday or Thursday then we’d have been absolutely fine."

Ongoing rainfall has also been an issue at Fakenham, where clerk of the course David Hunter said: “We’ve had no choice and it’s just as I thought.

"We’ve had around 20mm so far and have more coming. There’s no let-up throughout the day and we’re anticipating 20-40mm in addition to what we’ve had.

"We’re right in the middle of this storm and we could have false ground and flooding on the track. I can’t guarantee that safety vehicles could get to all parts of the track to deal with any horses or jockeys. It’s a sad, but it's the right decision to make."

Today's card at Haydock was cancelled earlier in the week, but Redcar's fixture will go ahead. The going at the track is currently soft, with the first race due off at 1.35pm.

Click here to view today's card at Redcar

A preliminary inspection had been scheduled for 8.30am, but officials deemed that it was not necessary with no concerns about the ground.

Amy Fair, general manager at the course, said: "We're delighted that we are able to go ahead with racing but disappointed to have to close the course enclosure. However, due to the forecast high winds, and the fact that the course enclosure is more exposed, we feel it is important to minimise any risks."

Meanwhile, officials at Newcastle will continue to monitor conditions before their all-weather fixture which begins at 4.25pm.

In Ireland, Dundalk’s evening meeting is not subject to an inspection and is due to start at 4.40pm.

However, Stratford's card on Saturday has been cancelled with the track waterlogged in places following 31mm of rainfall overnight.

Elsewhere, an inspection will take place at Pontefract at 9am on Sunday before its meeting on Monday. The track is currently not raceable.

