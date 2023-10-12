John Gosden: 'Frankie's a free man, he can do whatever he likes - he has done for years - and I think it's entirely the right decision'

John Gosden has been an integral part of the Frankie Dettori story throughout his stellar career, with their partnerships bringing huge success early in the trainer's time in Britain and again over the last eight years or so.

Gosden says managing Dettori's exit from the saddle has been a key preoccupation for both men, and that California is exactly the right place for him to go at the end of the year.

We've discussed it at length for most of the year. I think it's very important for someone like him. He can't just stop stone cold; that would not suit him in any way.