'Flying Frankie' display on the banks of the River Thames becomes sideshow after Dettori's U-turn announcement

Frankie Dettori arrived in the heart of London to show off his famous flying dismount for one of the last times but the event soon turned into something else.

News that the 52-year-old would not retire as planned overshadowed what was billed as a homage to the jockey's iconic celebration, as the jockey traded the racecourse for the South Bank less than an hour after announcing his decision to continue riding in the US next year.

Great British Racing's pop-up 'Flying Frankie' display offered the public a chance emulate the famous leap for themselves off an increasingly rain-soaked trampoline, but the dreary morning did little to encourage crowds to the banks of the River Thames.

Dettori brought along some of his own sunshine though as he fielded interviews, posed for photographs and signed autographs,, and his star power in the sport was not lost on the Pony Club members from Park Lane, who were giddy were excitement after the jockey coached them through his iconic celebration in front of cameras.

"We just love racing and we've all got a passion for it," said Max, 12, who was sporting an 'I saw Frankie Dettori today' sticker. "To see someone like Frankie is so special, there are no other opportunities for us to do that.

"I was at Champions Day last year and we're going to watch him again this month at Ascot, but it's amazing to meet him here today. You can't beat it.

"I want to be a jockey and I ride out for Adam West at the moment. It's great to try out the flying dismount – I suppose when I become a jockey I'll have to figure out my own celebration."

Outweighing the public on the South Bank was the substantial media presence, as major news networks arrived with cameras in tow ready to quiz the jockey on the U-turn decision which had been wildly speculated upon in recent days.

Frankie Dettori: "A lot of people who know me knew I was heading that way but it's good that today it is official" Credit: Sam Friedrich

Situated under a banner sporting the phrase 'thank you Frankie', Dettori was prepared for the impending chorus of 'whys' from the press but was careful to not divulge any more scoops, despite being pressed by the majority of reporters on whether he would return for Royal Ascot next summer.

"When I decided to retire I couldn't have predicted how this year would have gone, it was incredible," he said. "It got me thinking, 'why am I stopping?' and I've had the devil and angel on my shoulder telling me to retire and not to. It's a year-long plan that's gone completely the other way and has been on my mind since August.

"A lot of people who know me knew I was heading that way but it's good that today it is official. I have to be happy with myself and I still think I've got more to give.

"My last rides in Britain will still be very emotional but Ascot has been keen to celebrate it with events like this. All things to promote racing are good and there's no better days than Champions Day. It's great to be out here in the middle of London, we should be doing more of this."

